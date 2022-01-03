‘The Challenge’ Veteran Calls Out Critics Then Apologizes: ‘Paid More Than You’

Many fan-favorites and OG cast members of “The Challenge” have been gracing our screens for nearly two seasons now thanks to the popular spinoff “All Stars.” Some cast members have even appeared on both seasons of the show, like Teck Holmes and Kendal Sheppard.

One of these cast members, Katie Cooley, was eliminated early from the second season after she was sent directly into elimination due to her quitting a trivia heights challenge. Katie, nee Doyle, has been very outspoken about her fear of heights in the past and even got injured in a past heights-over-water challenge.

However, her refusal to participate in the trivia challenge due to the heights aspect was the second time in two seasons that Katie decided not to take part in a challenge involving heights. On the first season of “All Stars,” during a puzzle over water, she simply braced herself for the fall and didn’t attempt the puzzle. A few days ago, Katie called out fans who’d criticized her quitting the heights challenges.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Katie Responded to Fans’ Complaints About Her Quitting Over Her Fear of Heights & Later Apologized for Her Comments

On New Year’s Eve, Katie took to Twitter and blasted her critics in a now-deleted tweet that read, “Let me make something clear for all the f**** who can’t grasp the concept. We get paid more than you make in a year to just show up. So if I’m scared…and quit? I still eat. Well.”

She also replied to a fan’s comment which asked if she was bothered that she was taking someone else’s spot who would have competed. “They’re very specific in who they cast,” she replied. “I’m not stealing anyones’s spot. I promise you.”

Katie’s tweet received a lot of criticisms from fans who called her out for insensitivity and arrogance. One person wrote, “I hate this kinda arrogance, just say you’re paid really well, no need to be condescending.” Another said, “She assumes all of us who watch the show are broke.”

Katie later posted an apology, telling fans on Twitter, “Sorry for my shitty tweet last night. It was in response to several shitty ones I received. Not ok, and I’m choosing to do and be better. Happy New Year!” One of her cast members showed their love as Laterrian Wallace replied to Katie and said, “I’d roll with you as a partner in any challenge in any season and any elimination! Let that be known!”

Before ‘All Stars’ 2 Aired, Katie Said the Season Would Likely Be Her Last

Katie took a decade off the show after her elimination from “Cutthroat” and made her return on the first season of “All Stars.” Prior to the second season airing, she told TooFab she came back for a second time because the first spinoff was so enjoyable. Despite that, she said the second season was probably going to be her last due to her family commitments.

I think I’m done. I do think I’m done. It’s really hard on my little girl. She actually said, ‘Mommy, please don’t go on any more shows.’ That killed me.

The first season was easier, she said, because she saw it as a break after a year of COVID-19 social distancing and homeschooling. Before the second season though, she said her daughter asked her if she’d be there for her first day of school. “It was a lot harder to be away,” she concluded. Earlier in December, she also responded to an accusation that she quit every time.

“Every time? Not true,” she tweeted. “I’ve tried to be cool and face my fear and got hurt…a few times. I’m over it & it’s not worth it to me. Is it time for me to stop doing the shows b/c heights are inevitable? Yea, I think that’s obvious.”

READ NEXT: Johnny Bananas Says ‘The Challenge’ Is Headed in a ‘Concerning Direction’