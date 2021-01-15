Kaycee Clark Gives an Update Following ‘Devastating’ Injury

Kaycee Clark, who is now competing on her second season of The Challenge, has been keeping her fans updated on her progress after suffering a “devastating” injury a few months ago. Kaycee posted on Instagram on November 29 to share that she’d just had surgery for a ruptured patellar tendon.

The Total Madness finalist shared on her Instagram story a clip of herself walking nine days after her surgery and compared it to her progress now, two months after her operation. In the clip taken nine days after surgery on November 20, 2020, Kaycee can be seen limping with difficulty with the use of two crutches and a full leg brace. She wrote, “The day before this day I couldn’t even walk with the crutches.” Here is a screengrab of her progress nine days after surgery:

She then shared a clip two months after surgery of herself walking up a set of stairs and wrote, “Let’s go! Two months post op!” Here is the video of Kaycee’s progress:

Kaycee Posted About Her Knee Injury in Late November & Said It Was ‘Devastating’

Kaycee first opened up about her injury in November when she posted a photo of herself in a post-operation knee brace and said in the caption, “In her post, she shared a photo of herself in a post-operation knee brace and wrote: “Where I’m at now is all apart of my life story and I’ve learned to have the right attitude even if it was something I wasn’t expecting. I know there is nothing but growth coming from this devastating injury. Getting through this takes a lot of mind strength and I’m here for it.”

She added in the hashtags that she had a ruptured patellar tendon. Kaycee has since spoken about her injury in an Instagram Live, saying that the first week after her surgery was the most difficult. She said, “after surgery, that first week I felt like I was on my death bed. On my death bed, literally on my death bed. I was crying, I was screaming, I never felt no pain like that before.”

She has since been posting her road to recovery, sharing shots of herself at physio and doing exercises to rebuild her muscles with her fans.

Kaycee Is Looking for Her First ‘Challenge’ Win After Making the Final on ‘Total Madness’

Kaycee made her Challenge debut on the show’s 35th season, Total Madness, which aired in the spring of 2020. The rookie was seen as a real threat coming into the house due to her social game and reputation as the winner of Big Brother 20 as well as her physical prowess as a football player.

Kaycee had a great first season, winning her red skull in the ninth episode and racking up three daily challenge wins on her road to the final. She made it to the final challenge but came in second place among the female competitors after Jenny West, but was the only other female competitor to cross the finish line. She is now back for her second season on Double Agents, where she’s currently paired with Leroy Garrett.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

