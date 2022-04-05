WATCH: Kaycee Clark Knocks Down Jenna Compono on Her Wedding Day

Bride down!

For a brief moment, Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols’ wedding looked more like a scene from “The Challenge” than regular nuptials, as one video showed. During Jenna’s bouquet toss, Kaycee Clark got a little too excited celebrating with Nany Gonzalez and accidentally knocked over Jenna.

A couple of videos were posted on social media showing the incident, which luckily didn’t appear to injure Jenna. The video showed Jenna throwing the bouquet backward and Nany initially caught it but fumbled the flowers.

Kaycee then rushed in to grab the bouquet and in the excitement that followed, she seemed to nudge Jenna, who fell backward on the dance floor. Kaycee quickly pulled Jenna, who seemed to take the moment in stride, up to her feet. Here is the video:

Many fans were quick to roast Kaycee on social media for her reaction to the bouquet toss, with one writing, “You can’t take this crew anywhere, without thinking it’s a challenge.” Another said, “OMG it wasn’t that serious! They thought they were playing football must catch the bouquet.”

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Kaycee & Nany Addressed the Incident on Instagram Live After the Weekend

Kaycee and Nany filled their fans in on some of their latest plans in an Instagram Live after the weekend and took the opportunity to address the wedding incident. Nany said, “I caught the bouquet, I fumbled, Kaycee, my baby, she came running round, she’s like, ‘let me grab that s*** for my girl’ and then poor Jenna.”

Nany then said that Jenna “took it like a champ” and Kaycee agreed. “We’re just so competitive,” Kaycee added. “Not everything has to be a competition, not everything has to be a freaking ‘Challenge.'” Nany joked that Kaycee was “channeling her football days.”

“You can’t bring ‘Challengers’ anywhere,” Nany said, “We go to a wedding and act a fool.” Despite that, she said the wedding was beautiful and she was so happy for Jenna. “Jenna’s a good sport,” Kaycee added.

Jenna Gushed About Her Wedding & How Happy She Was to Celebrate With Friends & Family

Jenna opened up about her wedding afterward, writing on Instagram that it was a “great night.” She said, “It was a long time coming and I want to thank everyone who came out to celebrate.” The “Challenge” star went into more detail in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, telling the publication:

It was worth the wait. It’s something you really only get to do once, so I wanted everything the way I imagined it and thanks to my planner, Kristin from Eventful Days, our wedding exceeded my expectations.

Zach proposed to Jenna in December 2019 and the couple decided to delay their wedding because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In February 2021, they announced that they were expecting their first child together, and one month later, they got married in a small ceremony.

Jenna said she was happy they were already married for their big wedding because it made their special day “less stressful and more of a big party.” She said, “This wedding was so special to me because it was in my home state and most of my friends and family were able to attend. I always wanted a crazy big wedding, so it was really great being able to have such an important life event at home.”

READ NEXT: CT Tamburello Hints at Going Head-to-Head With Johnny Bananas Devenanzio