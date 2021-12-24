Kaycee Clark Talks Future on ‘The Challenge’ & Plans With Nany Gonzalez

Kaycee Clark just got another big win under her belt in her reality TV career with last week’s victory on “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies.” In the final leg of the finale, after her elimination, Kaycee chose CT Tamburello as her partner and the two edged out their competition to take home their share of a million dollars.

After the episode aired, Kaycee revealed she doesn’t expect a call for the next season or assume she will get the chance to return but if she does, “I don’t ever turn a Challenge down.” However, she said her goals are greater than just “The Challenge” and her love of competition has made her consider what other shows she could try to compete on.

“What’s the next show I can win? Get me on Ninja Warrior or Survivor!” she told Hollywood Life. “I love competing and challenging myself. I do see myself doing some sort of competition in the future. I don’t know exactly where. If I get a call for The Challenge, cool, but I’d like to try something different and win something else.”

Kaycee Revealed She’d Love to Compete Alongside Nany Again, on ‘The Challenge’ & Elsewhere

Kaycee made one thing clear, and that’s her desire to continue competing with Nany in the future. She told Hollywood Life that the two of them want to try “The Amazing Race” together. “That would be cool,” she said. “We’d do pretty good on The Amazing Race!” She also said that she’d love to go back on “The Challenge” with Nany and help her get her first win. “How cool would that be for us to both be Challenge champs? Who knows what the future holds.”

She also revealed that after “Spies, Lies and Allies,” the two are doing really well and even live together. “It’s been amazing, we’re really good at just not caring what people think,” she told EW. “We now live together and we’re just living our best lives.”

Nany shared some major news about the couple’s goals on her Instagram Story when she shared a photo of herself with Kaycee and wrote, “I’m so excited for our future together” and proceeded to ask her followers for recommendations about in vitro fertilization treatments (IVF).

Kaycee Also Revealed That She Wasn’t Even Supposed to Appear on Season 37

Kaycee and Nany’s relationship really developed on the show, as viewers saw, but Kaycee actually revealed that she and Nany originally said no to appearing on the 37th season. On “MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast,” Kaycee said she was still recovering from her serious knee injury and she only had four-and-a-half months after her surgery to prepare for the season.

“It was on my mind the entire time,” she said. “There were some times where I was like, ‘Damn, I gotta be careful. I’m not 100% right now. I could easily re-injure myself. I have to be smart.’ But at the same time, I was trying not to focus on it too much where I psyched myself out. A lot of it was mental.”

