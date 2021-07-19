Kaycee Clark & Nany Gonzalez Address Their Relationship for the First Time

The trailer for “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” dropped last week and fans were quick to notice a kiss between two veterans on the show, Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark. For those who may not know, Kaycee and her girlfriend Tayler Jiminez broke up in mid-March before filming for the new season of “The Challenge” began, so it was Kaycee’s first season on the show as a single woman.

Nany has since posted a couple of photos and videos showing that she’s been hanging out with Kaycee now that filming is over. On July 9, the “Real World: Las Vegas” star posted a photo on Instagram showing her and Kaycee sitting together, which she captioned “magnetic.” She also shared to her Instagram story a couple of photos of herself traveling to California to visit Kaycee.

Despite the social media hints, neither reality star has publicly addressed their relationship and where they stand until now. On July 16, Nany and Kaycee spoke with E! News about filming “Spies, Lies and Allies,” their third season of the show together and what they’re up to today.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

The Reality Stars Said the Season Was a Chance for the 2 to Explore Their Feelings for Each Other

In the interview with E! News, Nany spoke about filming their third season together since meeting on “Total Madness” when Kaycee was a rookie. “We’ve always been allies in the game and have maintained a very good friendship since,” she said, “but there was always an undeniable connection between the two of us.”

Nany told the outlet, “I think this upcoming season of ‘The Challenge’ is where we really explore what that connection is and what it means.” Fans will have to watch “Spies, Lies and Allies” to see how that plays out on screen beyond the kiss that is teased in the trailer.

Kaycee also spoke with E! News and said this season was different for her because in her past two seasons she was only focused on the competition. “Whenever I am competing on a reality show, I’m always in compete mode and that’s my main focus,” she revealed. “So this time around, playing the game while getting closer to someone is a whole different vibe and I love it.”

The “Big Brother” champ also explained, “‘The Challenge’ is a really hard game mentally, emotionally and physically so having someone like Nany by my side while playing this game means a lot. She’s a bad***.”

They Were Both Very Complimentary of Each Other for How They Are On & Off the Show

Nany and Kaycee also opened up about each other off the show, as it can be difficult for fans to see how these reality stars are in their day-to-day lives. Nany was extremely complimentary of the two-time finalist on and off the show, telling E! News, “In a game sense, I definitely love watching Kaycee compete.”

She explained, “She’s insanely athletic. She’s like a little superhero and in my mind there’s nothing she can’t do! On a personal level, I love how genuine and kindhearted she is to everyone she meets. She is truly beautiful inside and out.” Kaycee also had a lot of praise for her costar on the competition show, saying Nany shouldn’t be underestimated.

She also said that off the show, “I love how caring and real Nany is. She is not afraid to express herself, which I respect so much. She’s such a beautiful soul that I am so grateful to have met through this crazy game. She amazes me everyday.”

READ NEXT: The Challenge Champ Slams Costar: ‘Bottom Dwelling Trash Bag’