Kaycee Clark’s Ex Confirms They Broke Up Over Nany Gonzalez Relationship

Kaycee Clark and her girlfriend of a few years, Tayler Jiminez, split a few months ago before filming for the new season of “The Challenge” began but Tayler has just started addressing the breakup this past week in light of the apparent new relationship between Kaycee and her “Challenge” costar Nany Gonzalez.

Things got heated when Nany shared a video to her Instagram Story showing her hanging out with Kaycee and a short time later, she posted a photo of the two together with the caption “magnetic.” That led Tayler to blast her ex Kaycee on Twitter in a series of posts that Kaycee has not addressed at this time. Then, on July 14, the trailer for “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” dropped and it showed Kaycee and Nany hooking up.

Since then, Nany has shared a couple of photos on her Instagram Story showing that she flew to California to visit Kaycee. After the trailer aired with the clip of the Kaycee and Nany kiss, Tayler took to social media to state that the ongoing connection between Nany and Kaycee ever since they met on “Total Madness” is the reason the couple broke up in mid-March.

Kaycee’s Ex Tayler Jiminez Reacted to the Clip of the 2 Kissing in the Trailer for ‘Spies, Lies and Allies’

After the trailer aired showing the clip of the two reality stars kissing, Tayler took to Twitter and wrote, “The one person she was so adamant on that I didn’t have to worry about. fun fact: Kaycee and I broke up because I discovered disgustingly inappropriate text messages between her and that woman while we were STILL together dating all the way back to December in April.”

She continued, blasting Kaycee for what she said was a major lack of respect: “To have no respect for the person you’re laying next to each night and is taking care of the home you had together each time you left is just utterly disgusting. If you were that unhappy you should’ve let me go the first time I wanted to leave you after you f***** up.”

Tayler Previously Posted Texts Exchanged Between Her & Kaycee During Their Breakup in Which Kaycee Asked for Her to ‘Come Back’

The first time Tayler hinted that Nany was to blame for their split was after Nany shared a clip of herself hanging out with Kaycee on her Instagram Stories. At that time, Tayler posted on Twitter a text exchange she had with Kaycee back on March 17 where she told the “Big Brother” winner “You made me look like an idiot on national television with the same b**** who was ‘there for you.’… Bye. Go date that b**** now.”

At the time, Kaycee’s reply to Tayler was to ask her to “come back,” apologizing for her actions and saying she wasn’t interested in dating anyone else. After Tayler shared the screenshots, she said she decided to walk away from Kaycee, who she met in 2018, because she had discovered Kaycee was “still lying.”

Kaycee first apologized for her flirtation with Nany on “Total Madness” after an episode aired in the summer of 2020 showing the two of them getting close. Tayler accepted her apology at the time and it seems that the two patched things up and stayed together while Kaycee filmed “Double Agents” until their split in mid-March when they both erased all traces of each other on social media.

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” premieres on MTV on Wednesday, August 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

