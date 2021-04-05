The Challenge’s Nehemiah Clark Addresses Kellyanne Judd Dating Rumors

The Challenge: All Stars season has just started but there are already rumors swirling around its cast members regarding possible hookups on the show and afterward. The most recent subject of discussion among the show’s fans is the apparent chemistry between The Real World: Sydney star Kellyanne Judd and The Gauntlet III winner Nehemiah Clark. The two have been hanging out since filming ended and a series of Instagram stories showed the two getting close on several occasions.

In a Twitter thread sharing videos of the two, one Challenge fan pointed out that the two were spending time together and there appeared to be “sexual tension.” A Challenge fan account also posted videos of the two, including one in which Kellyanne said Nehemiah was staying at her house that weekend.

In the comments of the Instagram video, Nehemiah set the record straight and said the two were just friends: “Hahah me and Kellyanne are BFFs for over 7 years,” he said. According to her social media, Kellyanne is also in a relationship at this time and has been for a few years.

Kellyanne Dated Wes Bergmann, Nehemiah’s Best Friend, For About a Year

Nehemiah and his Real World: Austin costar Wes Bergmann are extremely good friends and Challenge fans may remember that Wes and Kellyanne dated for about a year just over a decade ago. Fans discovered that Wes and Kellyanne were dating during the reunion show for The Island and the two were a couple when they appeared on The Ruins in 2009.

The couple announced their breakup during the reunion show for The Ruins but at the time they said their goal was to work through their issues. Since then, both have moved on and Wes is now happily married to Amanda Hornick, with whom he is filming recaps of All Stars for his Patreon account.

In announcing the recap show, Wes joked, “Amanda slept her way into a new role in my life: my co-host for this season. How will she interpret seeing my ex-GF grace the screen.”

Both Kellyanne & Nehemiah Have Returned to ‘The Challenge’ for the ‘All Stars’ Spinoff Show

Kellyanne and Nehemiah are two of the 22 Challenge veterans who have returned to the competition show for the All Stars season, Kellyanne after a six-year hiatus and Nehemiah after a 10-year break. They both previously appeared on four seasons of the show each but until All Stars they had not competed on the same season.

After Kellyanne’s Real World season in Sydney, she made her Challenge debut on The Island, followed by The Ruins, where she made the final, then took a six-year break before returning for Battle of the Bloodlines and Rivals III.

Nehemiah, on the other hand, appeared on The Real World: Austin alongside Kellyanne’s ex and Challenge legend Wes. He had his first season of The Challenge on The Duel, followed by The Gauntlet III, which he won, followed by The Duel II and Rivals.

New episodes of The Challenge: All Stars drop on Thursdays on Paramount Plus.

