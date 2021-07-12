Kyle Christie & His Girlfriend Vicky Turner Share Pregnancy Update

Six-time “The Challenge” star Kyle Christie and his girlfriend Vicky Turner are expecting a baby and they recently took to social media to share an update on the pregnancy. On July 10, both Kyle and Vicky posted on their Instagram accounts the gender reveal for their baby as they found out they are expecting a boy.

Alongside a video of himself and Vicky setting off some confetti cannons filled with blue confetti in front of their friends and family, Kyle wrote, “Thank you to everyone who came to our gender reveal, it really was worth the wait. Thank you so much to my beautiful partner @vickelizabethx you are going to make the most perfect Mam in the world my heart is so full, I love you.”

His post continued, “Everyone tonight raise a glass to great parents…New life. The loved ones we’ve lost…And most of all, the new one’s we’ve gained!” His partner Vicky also shared the happy news on Instagram, posting, “It’s a…BOY. We’re over the moon to finally find out we’re having a little boy. It was definitely worth the wait. Can’t wait to have a mini you @kylecgshore.”

Kyle’s Costars From ‘The Challenge’ Were Quick to Comment Their Reactions to the Gender Reveal

Many of Kyle’s “The Challenge” costars posted their reactions to the video, with “Double Agents” winner Amber Borzotra writing, “Congrats!!! Sending you both all my love..Can’t wait to meet the little one!” Nelson Thomas wrote that he’d guessed correctly they’d be having a boy: “I told you bro!!!!! Yessirrrrr, tell @vickelizabethx what I told you.”

Kyle’s close friend Wes Bergmann couldn’t resist throwing in a jab, joking, “Well at least there’s gonna be one man living with Vicki.” Tori Deal shared her excitement by commenting, “Hollllllyyyy s*** you got a boy!!!!! Congrats guys!!!! so happy for your family.” Cory Wharton, who is a father to two girls, joked, “You m*********** lmao jp congrats looks like there’s still one and only GIRLYDAD CONGRATULATIONS BRO.”

Amanda Garcia, Aneesa Ferreira, Jenny West, Nany Gonzalez, Georgia Harrison, Darrell Thomas and Jemmye Carroll were just some of the other reality stars who shared their love and happiness at Kyle’s news in the comments of the video.

Kyle & Vicky Announced Their Pregnancy Earlier This Year & Said the Baby Is Due in September

Kyle and Vicky first announced their pregnancy on March 12, with the two-time “Challenge” finalist writing that their first child together is due in September. Kyle, who first rose to fame on the U.K.’s “Geordie Shore” and Vicky, a model and the 2015 winner of Miss Newcastle, began dating in 2018 and the following year announced that they’d bought a house together.

After announcing the upcoming arrival of their newest family member, Kyle said, “Just want to thank everyone that has wished me & my family well, absolutely blown away by the response from our announcement. We really can’t wait to meet our Son or Daughter.”

Vicky also posted a tribute to her partner on Father’s Day recently, writing, “Not long until we find out what baby Christie is and then before we know it he or she will be here!! Seeing how you have been in my pregnancy makes me so excited to see you become the amazing dad I know you will be. We both love you endless amounts.”

