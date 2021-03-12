The Challenge’s Kyle Christie Makes Major Announcement

The Challenge star and two-time finalist Kyle Christie made a major announcement on social media on March 12, revealing that he and his girlfriend Vicky Turner are expecting their first child together, due in September. Kyle wrote, “Little bit of you & a little bit of me……that’s what it takes to make Family. I promise you kid, you are going to have one hell of life. Baby Christie due September.”

Here is the post:

His Challenge costars were quick to offer their congratulations, with Nam Vo writing, “Wow!!! congratulations brother!!! Wishing all the best!!! That baby got so many dope uncles!!!” Nany Gonzalez commented, “Oh my GOODNESS!!!! CONGRATS.” Devin Walker wrote, “Winner of bloodlines 3.”

Jenna Compono commented, “Ahhhh !!!! Hopefully it’s a girl then our babies can get married and you and Zach can be brothers congrats you two!” Wes Bergmann joked, “If I was quarantined with someone as out of my league as she is to you, I’d baby trap her too. Smart man. Congrats!”

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Kyle & His Girlfriend Vicky, Who Was Crowned Miss Newcastle in 2015, Have Been Together Since 2018

The two-time finalist has been on The Challenge since his debut on Vendettas, and the Geordie Shore alum has made quite a splash on the show, quickly becoming a fan favorite. He was also known for his brief fling with Cara Maria Sorbello, with the fallout from their failed romance continuing to Final Reckoning when she met Paulie Calafiore and then on to War of the Worlds.

However, Kyle met his girlfriend Vicky in 2018 and the two began dating that year, which Kyle later said was the best year of his life. Vicky is a model and the 2015 winner of Miss Newcastle while Kyle rose to fame on Geordie Shore in 2014.

Vicky also shared the happy announcement on her Instagram, where her bio states that she’s a journalism graduate and a social media manager. Alongside the same photo of the couple in white holding an ultrasound, Vicky wrote, “Half of me and half of you.”

Kyle Recently Revealed That He Is Diabetic & Spoke About Competing on ‘The Challenge’ With the Condition

Kyle recently shared with his followers that he is a type 1 diabetic and said he got the COVID-19 vaccine: “Being a type 1 Diabetic it was shocking to know that 1 in 3 people who die from covid in hospital have Diabetes.” He interacted with many of his followers in the comments and answered questions about having diabetes and competing on The Challenge.

He revealed that he was diagnosed in 2003 when he was just 11 years old and has now had diabetes for 18 years. He said having diabetes never stopped him from competing on the show even though he’d been told that it should. While some expressed shock that it was never mentioned on The Challenge, Kyle wrote, “I’m sure @challengemtv and @mtv will make it a part of the show next time.”

Kyle appeared on every season of the MTV show since his debut on Vendettas, but it’s unclear if he will appear in the next season due to his partner’s pregnancy. He is still on Double Agents now and in the last episode was partnered up with Aneesa Ferreira following a major partner swap in the house. Both of them have their gold skulls and are eligible to run the rapidly approaching final.

He made the final on Total Madness last season but came in second, behind the male winner Johnny Bananas.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

READ NEXT: The Challenge’s Johnny Bananas Calls Out Andy Cohen