Johnny Bananas Revealed Co-Star Kept Disease a Secret During ‘The Challenge’

Johnny Bananas Devenanzio has been more involved in “The Challenge” during “Spies, Lies and Allies” compared to last season thanks to his podcast, “Death, Taxes and Bananas.” The seven-time champ has had several guests during the run of his podcast and he spilled some secrets with many of them.

During a discussion with Kyle Christie earlier in the season, Bananas revealed that Kyle Christie had been competing with a medical condition that he kept a secret from fans and even producers at first because he thought he wouldn’t be allowed to continue on the show.

They spoke about Kyle having diabetes and the British reality star said it’s something he hasn’t talked about much in the past because he didn’t know if it would affect him on the show. It’s not the first time he’s spoken about it publicly, though, as he mentioned having diabetes early during COVID-19.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Bananas Said on Kyle’s First Season, Vendettas, He Competed With His Diabetes Syringe Hidden in His Butt

During an appearance on “Death, Taxes and Bananas,” Bananas introduced Kyle and said, “One of my first memories of Kyle, first of many, was on ‘Vendettas’.” He said it was the first season with rookies from the U.K. and told listeners that they landed in Spain and had to run up the Rock of Gibraltar directly upon arriving. He added:

And I didn’t know much about you guys but I remember that hill was a beast… I watched Kyle run by me all bowlegged. And I’m like ‘what’s wrong with this guy? Why is he running like he just got off a horse?’ Come to find out that he had a syringe up his butt for two straight days. Very impressive.

“I didn’t realize that you could actually be diabetic and be on ‘The Challenge,'” Kyle explained, and thought he’d be denied from competing. “I need to have insulin to keep on being alive,” he laughed. “I don’t want to get denied from the show so I’m gonna stick the syringe up my a**. I unscrewed it, I put it in a condom and shoved it up my a**. And then I ran up a hill.”

He said while they were spending the night in a bunker and everyone was saying how difficult the run had been, he was thinking, “try doing it with a syringe up your a** it’s ten times harder.” Johnny Bananas said, “This man stood all night and then ran up the next morning. That was an impressive feat.”

Kyle revealed he eventually told producers on “Final Reckoning” that he was diabetic but didn’t tell them what he’d done on “Vendettas,” and only told Bananas. “And you told the world,” he laughed.

Kyle Previously Said He Was Grateful to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine as a Type 1 Diabetic & Responded to Fan Questions About It

Kyle previously revealed that he is a type 1 diabetic in passing when the COVID-19 outbreak was in full swing. He first posted, “What’s everyone’s thoughts on the Vaccine then? I personally want it because I’m Diabetic as F***… And wouldn’t mind a pint in a pub!”

Sometime later, he shared that he received the vaccine and explained, “Being a type 1 Diabetic it was shocking to know that 1 in 3 people who die from covid in hospital have Diabetes.” As his followers were surprised by the news he’d kept mostly under wraps, he answered questions in the comments, including one in which he said he was diagnosed in 2003 when he was 11.

He also said diabetes never stopped from him competing although he’d been told in the past that it should.

READ NEXT: Johnny Bananas Says ‘The Challenge’ Is Headed in a ‘Concerning Direction’