‘The Challenge’ Finalist Becomes a Father to Baby Boy: ‘Welcome to the World’

“The Challenge” family has gotten a little bigger this week as two-time finalist Kyle Christie welcomed his first child, a baby boy, with partner Vicky Turner. Kyle announced the birth of his son, Crew Jax Christie, on Instagram, writing, “Welcome to the world Crew you are so loved, we couldn’t [have] asked for a more perfect little boy. Mam & Dad love you so much.” Baby Crew was born just before 4 p.m. on September 13, 2021, a week after his due date.

Kyle’s post continued, “They say 13 is unlucky for some but he was always destined to be, judging by my tattoo. Thank you to @vickelizabethx for bringing this perfect little man into our lives, you honestly have done an extraordinary job from start to finish. I honestly don’t know how you women do it, you’re all incredible…..my little family.” Here is the post:

Vicky also posted about her baby’s birth, writing, “Our sweet angel, Crew Jax Christie. Born 13/09/21 at 15:57 and completing our little family. They say 13 is unlucky for some but clearly you were always meant to be, judging by Daddy’s tattoo. Special mention to @kylecgshore for being my rock through the whole thing, couldn’t have done it without you.”

Kyle’s Co-Stars on ‘The Challenge’ Shared Their Congratulations on His Post & Some Joked About How He’ll Be as a Father

Kyle’s co-stars were quick to offer their congratulations in the comments of his Instagram post and many made jokes about how the funny reality star will take to fatherhood. Aneesa Ferreira wrote, “My son has arrived! So damn happy you picked the name Crew it’s adorable. You are going to be an amazing dad. I’m over the moon for you and Vicky. Love you.” Nany Gonzalez commented, “THE MOST BEAUTIFUL BABY. I am so so so proud and happy for you. You have been and will always be the best daddy ever. Congrats to you and your beautiful wife.”

Johnny Bananas, Amber Borzotra, Nelson Thomas, Kam Williams, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley and many others shared their love for the new addition to the family. The official “Challenge” Instagram account also posted the happy news and several stars of the show commented there, including Wes Bergmann, who wrote, “Now no one can vote for him because he’s doing it for his kids.”

Kyle 1st Announced He & His Girlfriend Vicky Were Expecting a Baby in March Before Filming for ‘Spies, Lies & Allies’ Began

Kyle and Vicky first announced the happy news on March 12, writing, “Little bit of you & a little bit of me……that’s what it takes to make Family. I promise you kid, you are going to have one hell of life. Baby Christie due September.” The couple met in 2018 and began dating that year, which Kyle later said was the best year of his life. His girlfriend Vicky, whose Instagram states she is a social media manager and a model as well as a journalism graduate, won Miss Newcastle in 2015.

The reality star got his TV debut on “Geordie Shore” and since making the leap to “The Challenge” for “Vendettas,” he’s appeared on every season and has quickly become a fan favorite. He made the “Vendettas” final and the “Total Madness” final, where he placed second among the men, but has yet to win a season.

Kyle is appearing on the ongoing season of “The Challenge” and he revealed in the first “Aftermath” episode that he was worried about being a father at first. “I’m really excited now, I wasn’t at first, I was like, ‘oh s***, I’m not ready to be a dad,’ but now I’m quite excited now and I’m happy I got to share all that experience with everyone in ‘The Challenge.'”

