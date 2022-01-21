Kyle Christie Fires Shots at ‘The Challenge’ Castmates: ‘LOSERS’

The veteran cast of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” made it no secret that they got along very well with each other, and most of them appeared on “Double Agents” before that. The “veteran alliance” was a major storyline last season and it looks like the bonds between those competitors are stronger than ever as several of them have been vacationing together in the past week.

Nany Gonzalez, Kaycee Clark, Fessy Shafaat, Devin Walker, Aneesa Ferreira and Tori Deal all shared photos and videos on their Instagram of the group and some of their friends hanging out together in Cozumel, Mexico. On January 19, Tori wrote on Instagram, “Another trip for the books. I couldn’t ask for a better group of people to travel this planet with. You all make me feel alive. We stayed at @privateparadisecozumel last year and we loved it so much that we had to go back. I’m honestly so sad that it’s over.”

The six competitors were soon called out by a fellow cast member who wasn’t on the trip, British star Kyle Christie. On one of Nany’s posts which included photos of the group having a great time together, Kyle posted a comment calling out his cast members.

Kyle Commented on Some of Nany’s Pictures & Said He’d Be Coming for All of Them Next Season

Kyle posted a comment joking about their trip together, writing, “Yeah well I hope you’re all happy, this new alliance is getting picked off one by one next season. I have the numbers and by numbers I mean me & Big T and maybe Gabo if there’s time. That will teach you f****** for not inviting me. Make the most of it LOSERS, because next vacation might not be as long.”

Josh Martinez, who didn’t appear to be on the trip, responded to Kyle’s humorous callout with a crying laughing emoji, while Nany said Kyle had been invited. She wrote that Kyle’s new baby, Crew, “was much more of a priority to you, don’t you think?! …ps we totally miss you.”

According to reports, the next season of “The Challenge” has no release date scheduled and it hasn’t started filming yet, so the cast is unknown at this time.

Johnny Bananas Devenanzio Previously Made Some Comments About an ‘Alliance Building’ Vacation That Took Place Between Seasons 36 & 37

It’s not the first time some of these competitors have vacationed together, as Tori, Devin and Josh went to the same resort in Cozumel between seasons 36 and 37 of the show, prompting reactions from “Challenge” stars like Johnny Bananas. Ashley Mitchell first brought up the trip on Bananas’ podcast “Death, Taxes and Bananas” during the past season, telling him, Tori “planned a big vacation… to make sure that her friends were in an alliance and she would be extra safe.”

Bananas was incredulous over the news, saying “That’s an aggressive f****** way to make an alliance, wow.” He said the days of sliding into competitors’ DMs to make alliances are over and shared the clip on Instagram, asking Wes Bergmann where his vacation was.

Tori replied to the comments on “MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast,” telling listeners that it was actually Aneesa’s trip but she couldn’t make it because of the filming schedule for “All Stars” season one. “I just got lucky to be on the trip, I didn’t f****** put that s*** together!” Tori said at the time.

