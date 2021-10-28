‘The Challenge’ Legends Call Out the Stars They’d Love to Compete Against

This week marked the 500th episode of “The Challenge,” the popular, long-running competition show which premiered over 20 years ago in 1998. To commemorate the important milestone, MTV released a series of videos, including one of past and present stars of the show discussing which of the cast members they’d love to compete with or against.

The cast members interviewed were a mix of new competitors appearing on the 37th season “Spies, Lies and Allies” and OGs returning on the upcoming Paramount+ spinoff “All Stars” season two. There were some very interesting answers, with some of the newer cast members mentioning some of the legends of the show they’d love to appear alongside.

Cory Wharton said, “I wanna do seasons with the OGs man, I’m talking about the people that I used to watch on this thing like Landon [Lueck], MJ [Garrett], all these old vets because you know as a kid I was a fan.” Tori Deal had a similar thought, saying the top two she’d love to see are Coral Smith and Mark Long:

Number one, Coral for sure, she is like a legend in this game and she’s done so many crazy things that has gotten the show to be as big as it is now. And then also Mark Long, like the guy is the Godfather of the show, he’s a legend so I would love to do a show with Mark Long.

“Big Brother” winner Josh Martinez agreed and said he’d love to compete with Mark Long as well as Derrick Kosinski, saying “I feel like they’re the ones that started this.” Nany Gonzalez, who is a veteran of the show herself, said, “If there’s one Challenger that I’ve never done a season with that I’d like to do a season with, it would definitely be Veronica. I feel like she’s just a bad b**** and I would love to meet her.”

Some Wanted to See Some Heavy Hitters Just to See How They Compare or to Compete Alongside the Best

Some of the stars interviewed said they wanted to compete with top competitors, either to witness the strongest stars at work or to see how they compare against them. Derek Chavez, who will be returning for “All Stars” season two, said, “I feel like I would love to do a show with Cory. He’s a top competitor and he’s a very straightforward person on what he’s doing and I don’t think he’s very snakey or backstabby.”

Derrick didn’t name any names but said he’d love to do a season with some of the new “Challenge” stars to see how he compares. “Spies, Lies and Allies” rookie Ed Eason said, “There’s a man by the name of Derrick who’s not too shabby at pole wrestling.” Janelle Casanave had a similar thought for the female competitors, revealing, “I would like to play with Cara Maria [Sorbello], I would like to play with Laurel [Stucky], and then I don’t wanna play with them cause they’re also good.”

Laurel was also mentioned by Devin Walker, who said, “She is everything a Challenger should be. I need to meet Laurel. I have to.” OG Kendal Sheppard named another veteran star, Rachel Robinson and said they were on the same “Road Rules” season but never competed on “The Challenge” together.

Two champs said they’d love to compete with Emily Schromm. Jodi Weatherton and Darrell Taylor, who said, “I would love to be in a house and see this girl get down cause I know this girl’s a beast.” Leah Gillingwater, who will be on “All Stars” season two, said she’d love to compete with Brad Fiorenza not only because he’s a strong competitor but also due to his great personality.

Others Wanted to Compete With People Based on Their Personalities in the House

Many of the responses were also based on some of the stars’ personalities rather than their athletic abilities. Brad said he’d love to see “War of the Worlds” winner Turbo Çamkıran because of his interesting personality “throwing out the Street Fighter fireballs and doing the backflips.” Melinda Collins mentioned British reality star Kyle Christie and said he’s “super funny… I feel like he’d be somebody who would just have such good energy in the house.”

Jonna Mannion said she’s friends with Cory off the show but they’ve unfortunately never competed together, while “Aftermath” host Devyn Simone said she’d love to appear alongside “All Stars” season one winner Yes Duffy because he’s “really good and really talented.”

One new star of the show, Amber Borzotra, caught the eye of a couple of OGs who said they’d love to appear on a season with her. Nehemiah Clark said, “I’ve been trying to slide in her DMs, hasn’t really been working so I figured if we were face to face, you know, this love connection could finally happen.” Teck Holmes agreed, saying, “If I could do a show with Amber B., I mean… it goes without saying,” he winked.

