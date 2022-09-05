The Challenge Star Wants Executive Producer Fired: ‘Idiot’

One cast member from “The Challenge: USA” has been very vocal with his criticisms about some aspects of the show and production and during a recent Q&A, he called for the firing of longtime executive producer and showrunner Justin Booth.

“The Amazing Race” alum Leo Temory has opened up in some exit interviews and an Instagram Q&A about his experience on “The Challenge” and criticized production for not honoring certain aspects of his contract. He shared that he wasn’t allowed to do business calls, despite producers agreeing to the calls in his contract. He also said the cast members were told that the CBS version of the show wouldn’t have pole wrestle or hall brawl due to many of the stars’ reservations with those eliminations.

Leo slammed Booth at multiple points during the Q&A and also added the hashtag “firejustinbooth” to certain answers. In response to one person asking what Booth did, Leo replied, “The definition of entitled loser. Justin Booth never ever came and talked to us ever but he was the one making all the decisions. What kind of producer runs a show but doesn’t talk to any of his cast it makes no sense.”

He also said the person responsible for him not getting business calls was “s***head Justin Booth.” He blasted the executive producer as an “idiot” and shared, “ask anybody, nobody likes him, old cast or new.”

Leo Said Many Others Agreed With Him & Said the Production on Their Initial Shows Was More Hands-On

Leo also brought up some of his criticisms of Booth during an interview with Reality Alert, telling the co-hosts, “This guy literally would show up, be behind the camera, and sneak off. The f*** kind of producer, production is this? We said this throughout the season, they kept treating us like cattle.”

Leo said he spoke with the alums of “Big Brother” and “Survivor” and they agreed that it was strange because the producers on their shows would always be around within 10 minutes if anyone had issues or questions, and it was the same on “The Amazing Race.”

He shared that there were “a lot of problems” but most cast members won’t speak about it “because everyone wants to go back.” He said “The Challenge” can become a career for some reality stars and that’s why they won’t discuss it. “But I got a career,” he added. “[Booth] has my number. He can reach out if he wants to talk.”

Other ‘Challenge’ Stars Have Spoken About Booth, Both Against Him & In Support

Some of Leo’s comments from his Instagram Q&A were shared on Instagram account “Challenge Overdose,” where Ruthie Alcaide gave her own thoughts on Booth and defended the show’s producers. “I’m not commenting to invalidate this person’s experience, just want to comment on my personal time on The Challenge, especially the last one (All Stars),” she shared.

“I’ve spoken to Booth during shooting and before we left when he was saying glad you were here and I said thank you for having me!” she added. “And also want to say that some of the crew got a special place in my heart.”

However, another “Challenge” OG has called out Booth in the past. Trishelle Cannatella previously commented on an Instagram post, “It’s possible now that the misogynistic, unethical, POS Justin Booth is gone I would return [to The Challenge], but not likely.”

Fans had mixed reactions to Leo’s callout of Booth, with many people on Instagram slamming the reality star for being “salty” and for complaining. However, many others shared their support, including on Reddit where several spoke up in Leo’s defense.

