Leroy Garrett & Kam Williams Announce Pregnancy: ‘Greatest Gift’

“The Challenge” family is set to grow again! On December 22, 2021, fan-favorite couple Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett made the surprise announcement that they are expecting their first child together. Alongside a series of photos of the pair in matching Christmas-themed onesies holding an ultrasound, they wrote about their “greatest gift.”

“We always give each other the best gifts that money can’t buy, & this is by far the best gift we’ve been able to give & ever receive,” Kam Williams wrote. “Feels so good to be able to announce & share that we are becoming parents!! Our journey never fails to suprise me!! I love you so much @royleethebarber & can’t wait to meet our new edition to our fam #Christmas2021.”

Leroy wrote that their child is due in June 2021, captioning his own post, “Our greatest gift. Thank you God for this blessing, I’m beyond grateful. His timing is always right. I can’t wait to be a daddy. Coming June 2022.” Here is Kam’s post:

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

The Couple’s Co-Stars Were Quick to Comment Their Love & Congratulations for the ‘Challenge’ Finalists

Kam and Leroy have been staples in “The Challenge” world for many seasons so it’s no surprise that the comment section of both posts was inundated with messages of congratulations from their co-stars. “Okay I’m crying,” Nany wrote. “Words don’t describe how proud and excited I am for the two of you… congratulations!!!!!!!!!! I love you both so much!!!”

Da’Vonne Rogers wrote, “Omg !!!!!!!! Awwwwww I’m so excited for y’all !!! Motherhood is a beautiful thing…. You’re going to LOVE IT !! let me know if you need anything ! Love you both !” Kyle Christie wrote, “Congratulations to both of you, best feeling ever.” Cory Wharton commented, “YESSSSS KAM , your gonna be such a amazing mother let’s go so happy.”

Nehemiah Clark posted, “Finally I can announce it, IM ABOUT TO BE A GOD FATHER! I am so happy for y’all, words cannot express. I still kinda don’t believe it. That baby is lucky to have you two as parents.” Johnny Bananas commented, “Awwww Mom and Dad.” Aneesa Ferreira wrote, “Oh my god yesssss!!!! So excited for you both!!! What a gift.”

Leroy Retired From ‘The Challenge’ While Kam Has Said She’s Open to Compete on the Show Again in the Future

The couple, who met on “The Challenge” in early 2018, has been going strong since “War of the Worlds 2” and celebrated their two-year anniversary in August 2021. In late 2020, they revealed that they’d moved to Houston together and signed a lease on a place.

They both appeared on “Double Agents,” where Leroy announced that he would be retiring from the show after 12 seasons. “These past years were filled with so many ups & down while filming,” he wrote after the last episode aired. “With memories I’ll never take for granted. It’s been beyond a blessing to travel across the world… Thank you so much @MTV for the opportunity, now I shall take this opportunity and run with it and start the next chapter of my life.”

Shortly afterward, he opened his own barbershop in Houston. Many fans have since asked Kam if she would return to the show without Leroy, especially since she didn’t appear on this season, “Spies, Lies and Allies.” In a recent Instagram Q&A, she told a fan, “People always think cause [Leroy] retired so did I. Lol I be like, ‘Who said dat?’ … I just want my business @kamkollection to be at a certain place where I have a team that can run it before I take on anything else.”

READ NEXT: Johnny Bananas Says ‘The Challenge’ Is Headed in a ‘Concerning Direction’