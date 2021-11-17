Leroy Garrett Speaks Out About Racism on ‘The Challenge’

On November 15, Leroy Garrett of “The Challenge” published a powerful video on his Instagram in which he spoke out about a racist incident that occurred on the show a few seasons ago and the lasting impact that the incident, and the producers and the network’s inaction that followed it, had on his conscience and mental wellbeing.

In the 30-minute long video, Leroy addressed a major moment on the 30th season of the show, “XXX: Dirty 30,” in the ninth episode titled “Rampage.” During Leroy’s video, he rewatched the episode and discussed what was going through his mind as his co-star Camila Nakagawa became violent, aggressive and made comments about the color of his skin and the producers failed to intervene.

He began by saying that after that season, he wanted to quit “The Challenge” and speak up about what happened. “In all honesty, a lot of me was afraid, a part of me stayed with the franchise because of money and I was just lost,” he told fans. He said the Leroy he is today would never have put up with what happened and told his past self, “I forgive you.” He said, “I forgive you for the way you handled it.”

He Spoke About Several Moments in the Episode When He Tried to Defuse the Situation But Now Wishes He’d Spoken Up

The blowup with Camila occurred one night when Leroy and others were talking about putting someone into elimination and said “her,” and Camila, who was by the doorway and very intoxicated, began asking them if they were speaking about her. Here is a clip of the moment in question, but the entire episode is available on Paramount Plus.

Leroy explained that at the moment, he tried to defuse the situation. On camera, Camila told him he hasn’t won anything in “The Challenge” before and then yelled, “You’re a Black motherf****** p****.” Leroy recapped that in the moment, he thought, “Wait a minute, someone that I work with is talking to me like this on camera? Even though you’re drunk, why would the color of my skin even come out of your mouth, like why is that what you see when you talk to me?”

I feel embarrassed, I’m shocked, I’m upset. And I’m thinking to myself like is someone that’s in a position of power please coming to help me? … Someone should have stepped in, and I feel like the fact that no one did, MTV you dropped the ball.

Leroy also pointed out that in the episode, as Camila was leaving the room, Bananas threw a pillow toward her. Camila grabbed the pillow asked who threw it before hitting Leroy with it violently. In his video, Leroy said regardless of her comments, that should have been enough to send her home. “I’m so terrified to really speak how I want to that I gotta basically tiptoe around it,” he said about his confessionals. “And I feel like it really shows that I was lost back then.”

The episode also showed Camila outside after the argument yelling and saying it’s “all about Black motherf****** like that piece of s***,” and Leroy revealed that he didn’t even know she’d also said that until the show aired. “I was just mindblown like this girl is really out of control.”

Leroy Addressed His Reaction to the Incident & How He Wanted to Defuse the Situation





Leroy expressed that when it happened, he was happy he handled it calmly and didn’t yell at Camila because he didn’t want to get portrayed as an “angry Black man.” He said, “If I were to start cursing at her, everything would have gotten flipped. And that’s not fair, you know,” he said, explaining that Black people constantly have to “take the high road”.

Leroy said he knew Camila would apologize and cry and say she didn’t remember but that it wouldn’t work. He said the thought had to be in her heart for her to say it when intoxicated. The longtime reality veteran thanked some of his co-stars, including Jemmye Carroll, for speaking up about it in the moment and in confessionals.

He said he thought the network would take a stand and refuse to accept Camila’s actions. The higher-ups at MTV would be watching the footage and confessionals, he added, so “why aren’t they thinking to themselves we gotta get rid of this girl?” The following morning, when speaking with his fellow cast members, he said he was very uncomfortable and chose to make jokes and keep it light to soften the mood and make everyone else feel comfortable.

He said for years his decision not to speak about it weighed on his conscience. “Why can’t you really speak how you feel, say what’s on your mind?” he asked himself. To make matters worse, the “Real World” alum said when TJ Lavin arrived at the house for nominations, he immediately started to talk about the challenge and the next vote, instead of bringing up the fight.

Leroy clarified, “TJ is an ally. TJ is somebody who I’m very close with… he’s one of the best humans I’ve ever met in my life.” However, he said TJ says what the producers tell him to say and he wondered why no one was talking about it. “I have to step up and say, ‘Camila do you have anything to say?'”

He should not have been the one to force her to apologize, he said, and on top of that, “this is the worst apology anyone has ever given me.” Leroy told fans he doesn’t know how Camila is today but at the time, he said, “she is such a nasty person, this apology is making me sick just looking at it… she was a very nasty bitter angry disgusting person.”

It’s really heartbreaking and sad… You guys are just basically just recording. You aren’t doing anything to help me. Why do Black people always have to be the ones to bring it up?

Leroy Spoke About What Happened Next on the Season & Found Out That the Network Still Follows Her on Instagram But Not Him

Leroy explained that he didn’t speak to Camila the rest of his time on the season. The next day, he said producers asked him if he wanted to see a therapist and remembered thinking, “I want you guys to stand up for me, I don’t need a therapist, I’ve been Black my whole life.” He said he was afraid to speak up and was shocked because he’s known some of the producers for years.

Camila went on to win the entire season and the $450,000 prize. A month later, she appeared on “Champs vs. Stars” and had a similar outburst there and was removed from the show for good. Leroy opened up about how he felt when she won, asking:

The fact that this girl went on a whole racist rant and was violent towards me, you guys allow her to stay on the show … and she won, and she won all the money. So you basically rewarded her for being racist and being violent, that makes no sense, I’ve seen people get sent home for less. So what is it about her or what is it about me that made you not care about what happened to me?

Even though the incident happened many years ago, Leroy said it’s “still trauma that I live with today.” He revealed that recently, fans began sending him DMs pointing out that MTV’s Instagram account follows Camila and doesn’t follow him. “The people you follow you support,” he said. “That should have been one of the first things that should have been done.” He said he doesn’t care that the network isn’t following him but added, “it makes me kind of angry and also is disheartening to know that this network is still supporting her and not supporting me.”

He concluded by telling MTV that he hopes “anyone who has ever made a racist gesture or said a racial slur towards someone is never allowed to do ‘The Challenge’ again.” He said a few seasons off shouldn’t be enough either. “If MTV is trying to move forward… righting their wrongs and becoming more of an ally,” he said, they should be aware of that.

His post received a lot of love from his cast members and fans of the show, with Kam Williams, Johnny Bananas, Jemmye Carroll, Rachel Robinson and Aneesa Ferreira just some of the reality stars who showed their love and support in the comments.

