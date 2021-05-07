Leroy Garrett Addresses His Retirement From ‘The Challenge’

Fan-favorite Leroy Garrett made no secret of the fact that Double Agents was to be his last season on The Challenge before his retirement and on Wednesday, May 5, Leroy made what might be his final appearance on our screens as the second half of the Double Agents reunion aired.

At the end of the reunion, host Vernon Davis asked the reality TV star if his plan was still to retire and Leroy replied, “1 million percent. Running that final with Nany [Gonzalez] and finishing with her and what we have right here, that was kind of the icing on the cake.” Leroy was then surprised with a video made by his costars sharing their love, support and well-wishes for his future endeavors.

In the past year, Leroy’s made some big life changes, first moving to Houston in the fall of 2020 with his girlfriend Kam Williams and then in early January 2021, announcing that he had just opened his own barbershop. After his final episode aired, Leroy took to social media to thank his supporters once more.

Leroy Posted on Instagram Thanking His Fans for Their Support Throughout His ‘Challenge’ Career

Shortly after the final episode of Double Agents aired on May 5, the second half of the two-part reunion, Leroy posted a long message on Instagram sharing his thoughts about the major move and thanking his fans. “Such a bitter sweet moment tonight,” he wrote. “10yrs ago I walked in your lives on the Real world Las Vegas. And it was hands down one of the best experiences of my life.”

He said after the Real World, he was given the opportunity to appear on The Challenge: “These past years were filled with so many ups & down while filming. With memories I’ll never take for granted. It’s been beyond a blessing to travel across the world. To Places people dream of, so to my Father God I say thank you.” Leroy then thanked his fans and MTV, writing:

To the fans that have been riding with me from Day 1, I owe you a great deal of gratitude… I thank you for your love. Every picture I’ve taken with a fan of me, brings me a great deal of joy. I am humbled to know I’ve made an impact on your life. Thank you so much @MTV for the opportunity, now I shall take this opportunity and run with it and start the next chapter of my life.

Leroy Is Retiring From ‘The Challenge’ After 12 Seasons With No Wins

Leroy made his reality TV debut ten years ago, on The Real World: Las Vegas‘ 2011 season, alongside fellow veteran Challenger Nany Gonzalez. After that season, Leroy made the leap to the Challenge world on Rivals, where he made it to his first final with partner Michael Ross. However, they were unable to complete the final on the second day and came in third place overall.

Double Agents was Leroy’s 12th season overall on the show although the fan-favorite and veteran competitor holds no wins in all those appearances, including five finals. Leroy made his second final on Battle of the Exes II, which he ran with Theresa Gonzalez, the replacement for Leroy’s original partner, and the two finished in second place, his best result to date.

Leroy made two other finals, Vendettas and War of the Worlds 2, but in both seasons the Real World: Las Vegas alum finished in the bottom four and failed to progress to the final leg of the challenge. As fans recently saw, Leroy made the Double Agents final and placed third with his partner Nany. He holds 25 daily wins in all seasons and his elimination record is 9 wins and 5 losses.

In his Instagram post thanking his supporters, Leroy wrote, “12 seasons.. zero wins for my challenge record. I’ve come to terms with that, and I no longer carry that weight on my [conscience]. I’m alive and well and I did what I was sent to do, Learn, Change , Grow . That’s the only win I need.”

