Leroy & Wes Agreed to Work Together on ‘The Challenge: Double Agents’

The Challenge‘s 36th season, Double Agents, continued on Wednesday night with its third episode, titled “Enemy of the State,” which was full of intense competition, drama and wild moments from start to dramatic finish.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the third episode of The Challenge: Double Agents, which aired on December 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. If you have not yet seen the episode and do not want to be spoiled, do not keep reading.

The episode saw a split in the house during the deliberations, with some competitors leaning toward voting in Devin Walker-Molaghan, whose partner was sent home after suffering an injury, and others wanting to vote in Cory Wharton and Tori Deal. Devin won the majority of the votes and in the Crater, TJ Lavin announced that it would be a male elimination. The winners of the daily challenge, Leroy Garrett and Kaycee Clark, chose to throw in Wes Bergmann, pitting him against his close friend in the house.

Wes spoke in his confessional about how demoralizing it was to be betrayed by Leroy, someone he thought was his friend and ally, and in the end, he could not muster the drive to defeat Devin. The long-time competitor and two-time champ was sent home, but not before throwing some parting shots toward Leroy. Before leaving, Wes told the remaining competitors:

You know, I’ve won a couple of times, and I didn’t have to ever once lie or vote in my friends. Not once. I can be a champion without doing that, you all can, and one day you’re gonna be old like me and you’re gonna want to look back at that win and be proud of yourself and your heart and your decisions on top of the money that you’ve got. Everybody gang up on Leroy.

Leroy’s move to send in Wes may not be shocking to some, since the two have rarely worked together before, especially as Leroy was often working with Wes’ former rival Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio. However, in reality, both Leroy and Wes said they were planning to work together this season, with Leroy even going so far as to call Wes his “number two” cast member. Wes has also opened up about how betrayed he felt by Leroy.

Leroy Revealed During a Pre-Season Cast Breakdown That He Called Wes & Told Him He Would Be His ‘Number 2’ in an Alliance

Leroy and Wes had a rocky start to their Challenge careers together and did not get along from the beginning. On Battle of the Exes, Leroy and Wes faced off in X Battle (similar to Pole Wrestle and Leroy ended up defeating Wes, sending him home. On Rivals II, the Real World: Austin alum was furious when Leroy hooked up with Wes’s ex Theresa Gonzalez (who is also on Double Agents) in the top bunk above him. Wes frequently insulted the pair during his confessionals throughout the season.

On Battle of the Exes II, Wes and Theresa were partners and in a notorious Challenge moment, Wes was able to convince Leroy to throw his ally Zach into elimination; however, Leroy ended up eliminating Wes again in Hall Brawl. The two appeared to move past the rivalry and in 2018 Leroy told the Challenge Mania podcast hosts Scott Yager and Derrick Kosinski that the two were now friendly. He said after hating Wes for years, he got to know him and understands Wes’ gameplay.

More recently, Leroy and his girlfriend Kam Williams filmed a pre-season cast breakdown video, where Leroy revealed that he and Wes decided to team up this season. He said that since his closest ally, Bananas, had become friends with Wes on the previous Challenge, he thought that since Bananas wouldn’t be appearing on the season the two could work together. He said, “knowing that Bananas wasn’t coming, I called Wes and reached out and said ‘hey man, let’s work together this season, I got your back. I know that you’re gonna have a number one, you know I won’t say your name, you won’t say my name and we’re definitely gonna work together.'”

He also said he was really excited that Wes was going to be on the season and added, “I really like Wes. Wes is somebody that I genuinely do like.” He also said that Wes never “screwed” him over during a show.

After the 2nd Episode of ‘The Challenge’, Wes Revealed That Leroy Apologized to Him Before the Show Aired, But Also Called Leroy a ‘Douche’

After the first two episodes of The Challenge showed Wes getting betrayed by cast members, he spoke about how difficult that was for him to watch. He said not only was he hurt by the decision of some of his friends to turn on him, namely Aneesa Ferreira, Leroy Garrett and Theresa Gonzalez-Jones, but they also insulted him during their confessionals.

During the first episode, Leroy said in a confessional, “Natalie [Anderson], if you are smart, run far far away from Wes because he is going to set you on fire.” However, after the second episode aired, Wes revealed on his Patreon account that a few days before the show’s premiere, Leroy called him to apologize for his actions and words on the show, which he said he appreciated.

Despite that, Wes appeared on cast member Fessy Shafaat’s live Instagram recap of episode two and called Leroy a “douche.” In response to Fessy saying he wasn’t going to put Wes in a second week in a row, Wes said, “I trusted that you weren’t gonna do that. So knowing that, I could go in and basically, even my enemies, like Leroy who’s been a douche this whole season, I knew he was gonna be like ‘oh yeah, put the blame on Fessy, make him do it,’ and he would have voted for me if he knew you weren’t gonna send me in.”

Double Agents airs on MTV on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

