‘The Challenge’ Star Welcomes Baby Boy

The Challenge rookie and professional wrestler Lio Rush has just become the father of a baby boy, he announced today on Instagram. Lio, whose real name is Lionel Green, and his wife Sarah welcomed Milo Che Lok Green on February 21 at 1:20 p.m. PT, and the wrestler wrote: “welcome to the family” alongside a photo of the happy parents holding their newborn.

Baby Milo is the couple’s first child together but Lio’s third son as he has two boys, 7-year-old Dakari Lorenzo Green and 3-year-old Dakai Liam Green, from a previous relationship. Sarah posted the same photo on her Instagram and wrote, “Milo Che Lok Green finally came out to meet you all @thelionelgreen I can’t even express how much I love you, I could not have gotten through labor without you.”

Lio’s costars from The Challenge offered their congratulations in the comments, with Amber Martinez, Leroy Garrett, Kam Williams, Cory Wharton and several others posting their love and support.

Lio Has 2 Boys From Another Relationship & Married His Wife Sarah 2 Years Ago

Lio and Sarah tied the knot in December 2018 after about a year of dating and traveling all over the world meeting each other’s families. She wrote, “I can’t even begin to describe how happy, complete, grateful and content I am. I just married my best friend @rushliorush. I am so excited for the rest of our lives, and I will love you fiercely and kindly with all my heart for a lifetime and for all our lives after this one.”

Lio has two sons from a previous relationship and he and Sarah frequently post about their time spent together. Last month, Sarah wrote on Instagram, “I am so lucky to have two wonderful step sons, but this is my first pregnancy, I know not everyone is the same, but my experience has been raw, uncomfortable, and humanizing.”

She opened up about the realities of her pregnancy and said, “It is through these discomforts that I have begun to feel powerful as a woman and proud to have endured. Don’t believe the bullshit, don’t let anyone make you feel the unfair burden of modesty, it’s not always ‘pretty,’ but we are human and that is beautiful.”

The couple also has three dogs together and recently moved to Los Angeles together, shortly before Lio left to film The Challenge: Double Agents. Sarah, who is from Malaysia and whose parents now live in England according to her social media posts, is a tattoo artist and podcast host.

Lio Left ‘The Challenge’ Early & Later Opened Up About His Struggle With the Situation & His Decision to Leave

Lio was an exciting new addition to The Challenge: Double Agents and with his wrestling background was a competitor with impressive athletic abilities. He managed to fly under the radar with his partner Gabby Allen in the first few episodes but made the major announcement a few weeks in that he’d be leaving the show. During the episode, he opened up about the triggering environment of living in a house with strangers following his experience living in group homes for some time as a child.

After the episode showing his departure aired, Lio provided more context to his decision and said, “This was hands down the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life. This was a fresh start and new beginning for me and my family. Unexpectedly I noticed that I’ve never been so vulnerable until this experience in the house.”

He said, “Ive experienced so much growth from this experience. I was made to be the villain a few years ago and it was heartbreaking. I want to stand before you today as a hero. A hero to anyone out there that suffers from depression, anxiety, PTSD or any mental illness. A hero to the boys and girls who look like me.”

In an appearance on the Challenge Mania podcast, Lio also said that his wife’s pregnancy was a major factor as well, because it was her first one and knowing that he couldn’t be with her was extremely difficult. He said contestants on The Challenge aren’t allowed many phone calls home and Sarah had no idea how many days or weeks would go by until she’d hear from him again and was feeling stressed about missing the phone call. He explained that knowing his pregnant wife was waiting by the phone every day feeling anxious created additional pressure on an already difficult situation.

