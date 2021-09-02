Are Tula ‘Big T’ Fazakerley & Logan Sampedro Dating After ‘The Challenge’?

The fourth episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” started with a conversation between Tula “Big T” Fazakerley and Logan Sampedro that hinted at a possible showmance between those two.

The returning veteran, who has frequently found herself allied with the rookies instead of the veterans, hasn’t had an on-screen showmance on “The Challenge” yet so fans were excited to see the conversation with “Survivor Spain” star Logan. “I might have a little crush,” Big T starts by saying in her interview. She told Logan that she felt very comfortable speaking with him and it didn’t feel like they were in a game mindset.

In his confessional, Logan said he thinks they connect because they like each other’s personalities and it’s “bigger than the physical.” The episode didn’t show more conversations between the two so viewers will have to wait and see if things develop on the show but Logan has already addressed where the two stand now after filming.

Logan Revealed That He & Big T Are Just Friends But She Was One of the People in the House He Was the Closest To

Logan was asked about his showmance with Big T before the season even started as there were rumors swirling about the two online. In a Cameo video about it that was shared on Reddit, Logan said, “I am a big fan of Big T also and you will see it for sure because I love Big T.” After a pause, he added, “as a friend, okay? As a friend.”

Logan then told the person requesting the video that he’d like to share a secret and explained, “This season, Big T was for me in my top three of best friends. Just that. I can’t tell you more.” It looks like we might see more develop on screen in the coming episodes but unfortunately, the two appear to still be single after filming.

There Have Been Many Hookups & Showmances During This Season of ‘The Challenge’

Only four episodes of “Spies, Lies and Allies” have aired so far this season but there have already been a lot of hookups and budding romances on the show. In the first couple of episodes, we saw Tori Deal and Kelz Dyke together, Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark and Amanda Garcia and Fessy Shafaat. We also saw the unfortunate love triangle involving Ashley Mitchell, Nelson Thomas and Berna Canbeldek.

It appears as though the majority of these showmances have remained on-screen only as Berna revealed that she and Nelson are only friends and Kelz said Tori would be on his hit list if he returned to the show.

Michele Fitzgerald also revealed in an Instagram Live with Ashley and Amanda that she’s “just friends” with Emanuel and nothing developed for the two after the show. Likewise, Amanda said Fessy is “messy” and a “reality TV boy” which isn’t what she’s looking for.

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

