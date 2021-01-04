Lolo Jones Slammed for Comment About Kam Williams on ‘The Challenge’

Lolo Jones spoke up about one of the daily challenges on the 36th season of The Challenge and was criticized online as many fans perceived that she made a comment about contestant Kam Williams’ weight, which Lolo denied. In the third episode, contestants were paired up and had to fight and try to push their opponent off a moving truck.

One of the matchups was Kam Williams against Nicole Zanatta and Nicole ended up getting a serious injury and was forced to withdraw from the competition. In response to The Challenge‘s Instagram account’s post about the episode, Lolo wrote, “Bad match up. Heavier weight no matter if fat will have an advantage, That’s why fighters are always separated by weight class. I applaud [Nicole] for going up against someone 40 pounds heavier. That’s a bad a**.”

Some fans slammed Lolo for making a comment that they thought was insulting to Kam’s weight. One fan wrote in reply, “oh so you tryna call kam fat??” Another said, “girl I KNOW you are not tryna call her fat.” One person said, “naw seriously how dare you call Kam fat! Kam is far from that, watch your mouth!”

Lolo responded to the criticism and said, “Lol Stop I never called her fat I said mass no matter if fat will have an advantage fighting. That is facts. That’s why they separate wrestlers by 5-pound weights divisions. I stand by my words. People need to know what Nicole did tonight is bad a**.”

She also said, “Some of these match ups should not have happened. There should be precautions for safety. If I get trolled for trying to protect people especially people who f****** save lives for a living I will,” referencing Nicole’s career as a firefighter. She also went on to say there were other matchups that were uneven as well.

Others said she couldn’t complain about unfair advantages because she is an Olympic athlete competing against non-Olympic athletes, to which Lolo wrote, “A reality show also with games of puzzles. Last time I checked I didn’t compete at the Olympics in a math puzzle. So when challenge fans say this it’s null. The comps are so random. One of them we don’t even get physical. How does an Olympian have an advantage in that?”

Lolo Wasn’t the Only ‘Challenge’ Star to Comment on the Weight Disparity Between Some of the Contestants

Lolo wasn’t the only Challenge star to speak up about the show’s challenges and the effect that weight differences have on some results. In a recent appearance on the Challenge Mania podcast, Wes Bergmann shared his thoughts about the daily challenge on the third episode and mentioned that Lolo got slammed for bringing up the point.

He then gave his thoughts on the situation:

There is a reason why wrestling and boxing and certain positions in football are all weight-class driven, down to very, very small denominations. And yet as The Challenge progresses more and more into the sport that we call it, they’re also putting more and more games that, when an unbiased party in century-old sports have made weight classes, and they’re just like ‘nah, let’s put them in football helmets and strap ’em up against each other.’

Wes continued and said the weight class conversation either needs to happen regarding The Challenge or they need to add more games where weight isn’t important. He acknowledged that he did win against Josh Martinez in that daily despite Josh outweighing him significantly, but said, “You saw it in my face. I might have won but my face was like, ‘I’m getting my a** kicked right now.'”

He said he likes that there is the potential for an underdog defeating someone else, but statistically, the smaller person has less of a chance at winning the game.

Lolo Is Appearing on Her First Season of ‘The Challenge’ & Recently Made the U.S. National Bobsled Team

Lolo is an Olympian and one of the few athletes who’s competed at both the Summer Olympics, as a hurdler, and the Winter Olympics, as a bobsledder. Although Lolo is on her rookie season of the show, she did previously appear on a spin-off, The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros. Shortly before the Double Agents season began airing, Lolo took to Instagram to announce that she’d just qualified for the USA National bobsled team.

She said she had a shorter training period than she would have liked because of her decision to appear on The Challenge: Double Agents. She said, “I have been preparing to make the USA National Bobsled Team. ⁣I normally would spend 6 months to get ready. I spent three weeks.”

So far in the season, Lolo has been paired up with fellow rookie Nam Vo and fans have been watching the two grow closer together. The Challenge: Double Agents airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

