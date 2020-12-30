Lolo Jones & Nam Vo on The Challenge: What Happened Between Them?

Double Agents is now three episodes in and there is already a lot of drama and possible hook-ups on the horizon. One flirtation that got other Challengers and fans excited was the chemistry between rookies and partners Lolo Jones and Nam Vo. Lolo, a 38-year-old Summer and Winter Olympian, and 28-year-old Nam from Germany, a finalist on Ultimate Beastmaster, appeared to hit things off in the second episode of the season.

During the episode, Lolo said in her confessional: “I’m really liking this chemistry we have. He’s so good looking.” Nam said in his confessional, “I think Lolo likes me and I like her too. I wouldn’t say that I’m looking for love but you never know. Let’s say I win the million and I win love so it’s like two millions in a row, wouldn’t be bad.”

Before the second episode aired, Lolo and fellow Challenge cast member Nicole Zanatta posted a story on Instagram and Lolo told fans to watch the episode to find out who she “used to like.” During that episode, Lolo tweeted, “a girl be catching feelings. Might have to learn German too.”

Fans may be wondering what happened between the two and if those sparks were a sign of more to come between the Double Agents teammates. However, after the third episode aired with no new developments between the two, Lolo took to social media to say that there was nothing going on between them.

Lolo Said That Nam Did Not Follow Up on Their Flirtation in Person Despite What Viewers Saw on Camera

I got nothing from him. It broke my heart actually. He said the nicest things on camera but nothing in person. Made me feel like it’s all fraud. https://t.co/ruhtfvRMNi — Lolo Jones (@lolojones) December 23, 2020

Lolo opened up on social media about the chemistry between her and Nam and confirmed that they are not together. In response to a tweet saying, “We are so here for Olympian @LoloJones flirting hard with @NamVoOfficial1!” Lolo wrote, “I got nothing from him. It broke my heart actually. He said the nicest things on camera but nothing in person. Made me feel like it’s all fraud.”

She also confirmed on Twitter that they kissed and said, “Most of the times we kissed were in the bathroom off camera. That’s the only place you can go for privacy.” She added, “We made out numerous times off camera. That ain’t forcing shit. He showed what he wanted to show on camera.”

Someone asked her, “What if he was just shy? Especially since there is such a cultural difference between you both.” Lolo replied, “There was a cultural difference for sure but he was also very protective of his image,we talked about that numerous times. there were certain times he would different off camera and that was hard bc I’m an open book. I’m not an actress I wear my emotions on my sleeve.”

There doesn’t seem to be any bad blood between the two, however. In response to one of the comments on an Instagram picture asking, “Can you and Nam date already,” Lolo replied, “he has a lot of great qualities about him watching the show makes me miss him.”

Lolo Is Currently Single & Has Publicly Said That She’s Still a Virgin & Is Waiting for Marriage

In 2012, Lolo publicly spoke about her decision to remain a virgin until marriage, telling Bryant Gumbel on his HBO show Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel: “It’s just something, a gift I want to give to my husband. But please understand, this journey has been hard. There’s virgins out there, I’m gonna let them know, it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

Earlier this year, Lolo appeared on Kevin Hart’s Cold as Balls series and said going public about her virginity was “a mistake.” She said, “That killed all my dates after that. Like didn’t even have a chance. Before, at least I had a chance. Before, I’d like, tiptoe. ‘Okay, when’s a good time to tell him? Do I wait until he sees my personality a little bit? Or do I just drop the bomb?’”

She was linked to other athletes in the past, including football player Ndamukong Suh and NBA star Jimmy Butler, but she appears to be single right now.

