‘The Challenge’ Star Blasts Production: ‘Shame on MTV’

It doesn’t happen often that a former “Challenge” star criticizes the show’s production and the network, but one cast member recently doubled down on criticisms she had a year ago involving her portrayal on the show.

Olympian Lolo Jones was a major name added to the cast list for “Double Agents,” but she had an early exit from the 36th season. Now, she’s calling out production and the show’s viewers for promoting the storyline that she quit, when she said she was actually forced off the show.

The 11th episode of “Double Agents” saw Lolo telling her castmates that she would be leaving the show to focus on her training for Olympic bobsledding. Until that moment, the athlete had been paired with Nam Vo but they’d been unable to win a challenge.

After the episode aired, however, Lolo tweeted and claimed MTV made her quit: “I’ve never quit anything in my life. Heck I’m one of the oldest Olympians bc I don’t quit, I was pulled aside before the show and told to make it look like I needed to leave.” She’s now repeating those claims in a recent podcast episode.

Lolo Said ‘Shame on MTV’ for Making Her Seem Like a Quitter & ‘Shame on Viewers’ for Coming After Her About It

During a clip of a podcast appearance saved by “Challenge” gossip account “Challengetea911,” Lolo spoke about what happened on “Double Agents” and said, “MTV should do a better job of making sure that they don’t rip their castmates apart and break them down.” She added:

What they did to me and the legacy I’ve created in the Olympic world, to try to pit me as a quitter and as a bad sportsman when literally the Olympics has shown my post-race Olympic loss to other athletes on how to lose… Shame on MTV, shame on them.

She also had some choice words for fans of “The Challenge,” adding, “Shame on viewers for attacking me for how MTV edited me. Shame on viewers for coming at me, to this day they think I quit that show, when MTV producers pulled me aside and forced me to quit that show.” She then said she would prefer to avoid the subject of “The Challenge.”

Lolo Said She Lost Respect for Production & Accused Cast Members of Saying Anything to Get Cast Again

Another clip of Lolo speaking about “The Challenge” was shared on Twitter in response to the above tweet. In the clip, Lolo said she lost respect “when they tried to portray the quitter thing and they had these castmates come against me.” Lolo then added that fans might not realize but most of the cast members are trying to get a callback for another season, so she said, “they will do and say whatever they can.” She added:

Yeah it was bad, like a lot of them would have these storylines that they would try to create before they even got on, like ‘let’s do this, let’s do that’ and when I was on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and ‘Big Brother,’ it wasn’t that.

Here are the clips in question:

