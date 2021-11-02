‘The Challenge’ Finalist Calls Out Network: ‘Wake Up MTV’

In the last week, “The Challenge” celebrated its 500th episode and at the same time, many of the “Spies, Lies and Allies” cast members traveled to Amsterdam to film the reunion for the season. Please note that this article does not contain any spoilers for the reunion but it does mention who will be hosting it.

As the cast members posted several photos and videos to their Instagram Stories showing their hangouts in the Netherlands, one former “Challenge” star called them out and criticized the network in a TikTok video. While she began by slamming the cast members for acting like best friends in person after their drama in the season, Marie Roda said how disappointed she was that “The Challenge Aftermath” host Devyn Simone wouldn’t be the reunion host.

She said, “So I just realized that today is the 500th episode of ‘The Challenge,’ congratulations MTV. But now you gotta hear from me.” She started with her disappointment with the cast members, telling viewers, “It’s no secret that you’re shooting the reunion right now as we watch all of the cast members virtually s*** each other off on their stories but not even that bothers me, that’s typical. That’s been like the last three seasons, right?”

Amanda Garcia also called out her cast members for the same thing. When she posted that she was returning home to the U.S. after filming, she wrote on Instagram, “Bye Amsterdam! It’s been real…. at least on my part.” In her TikTok video, Marie went on to say that what really bothered her was the choice of reunion host.

Marie Called Out MTV for the Decision & Referenced Devyn’s Lengthy ‘Challenge’ Resume

Marie continued the video by telling her followers, “What does bother me is the fact that you’re filming the reunion and Devyn Simone is in New York City. I heard through the grapevine that Maria Menounos is the host, sorry if you were trying to keep that as a surprise, I’m sure everybody will not care.”

Marie said she has nothing against Maria Menonous but added, “What has Maria Menounos done in the last three years? I’ll tell you what she hasn’t done, and that is ‘The Challenge’ after shows like Devyn Simone for the last three seasons.” She then added that this season of “The Challenge,” the network has been releasing videos of Devyn referring to her as the “Challenge Authority.”

“I need to know who is authoritative over there cause we need to talk,” she concluded. “Don’t act like this is the first time that you’re hearing it because there’s been a literal petition. So to sum it all up, wake up MTV. Put some respect on my motherf****** girl.” The petition Marie was referring to was started earlier this year. After Marie’s TikTok video began circulating, Devyn tweeted:

In the words of the late great Whitney, Marie Roda… pic.twitter.com/M1v75sASBG — Devyn Simone (@DevynSimone) October 28, 2021

Devyn Addressed the Last Reunion, Which Was Hosted by Vernon Davis, & the ‘All Stars’ Reunion, Which Was Hosted By Maria Menounos & Nate Burleson

Devyn previously addressed the choice of reunion host after the last reunion, which was hosted by Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis, and the “All Stars” season one reunion, which was hosted by former NFL star Nate Burleson and Maria Menounos. While the “Double Agents” reunion was airing, many fans commented that it should have been Devyn hosting and she replied to several of those messages.

In one reply, Devyn told her followers, “They’re listening- the ones at the top are just slower to make moves. 3 years ago people kept tweeting that I should host the aftershows and look where we are now. We’re making progress & I’m so grateful! Just have to stay consistent.” She also confirmed she wasn’t turning down the reunion show, writing, “Didn’t turn it down.. one day.” She also said:

Every time I turn down their offer of competing on a new season of #TheChallenge I follow it up with – “I’d host the reunion instead”. We all know I’d be way better at that than actually competing.

Despite that, Devyn was very gracious and complimentary of Vernon Davis hosting, telling fans, “Thank you. Let’s give Vernon a chance. I bet he’s an awesome guy! I am succeeding and our time will come. We just have to be vocal and patient.” She also said, “I’m sure Vernon will be great but I love you for supporting me Thank you.”

She also revealed, “Fun fact: I was getting so much [tea] in the All Stars Aftershow they told me they’d have to cut some of it because there wouldn’t be anything left for the reunion.” Someone asked if they should start a new petition and Devyn replied, “Nope just keep sharing and signing the original. #Thereispowerinnumbers.”

Devyn also tweeted in response to fans reacting to the “Spies, Lies and Allies” reunion hosting choice. One person asked when she would be hosting and Devyn replied, “Maybe never. You’ll see me hosting other things though stay tuned. Xo.” In response to another comment, she wrote, “I appreciate your support. Your girl can confidently say I’m not missing out. They are.”

