Mark Long Addressed Rumors He Made a Deal With Johnny Bananas

“The Challenge” has changed a lot over the years and one of the things that’s certainly intensified is the competition and the drive to win the much-larger cash prize. While many “Challenge” stars back in the day were also very competitive, it’s also true that sometimes they made off-camera deals regarding eliminations and wins.

With the return of many legends for “The Challenge: All Stars,” Mark Long actually confirmed in an interview that he was one of those people, telling Devyn Simone during an episode of “The Challenge Aftermath” that he made a deal with Johnny Bananas during “Battle of the Exes” in 2012.

That season, Mark returned to “The Challenge” after a hiatus to compete with his ex Robin Hibbard. During the season, though, Mark and Robin were thrown into elimination to face the last-place team, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Camila Nakagawa. Mark and Bananas faced off in the X-Battle elimination, similar to Pole Wrestle, and Bananas defeated his opponent.

Mark and Robin were eliminated and Mark wouldn’t return to “The Challenge” until “All Stars” in 2021. While appearing on that show, the Godfather spilled that he lost to Johnny on purpose.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Mark Said He Lost On Purpose But Wouldn’t Do It Again in the Future





Play



All-Stars Torn Between Who Should Be Eliminated 😱 The Challenge: All-Stars Aftermath Host Devyn Simone chats with a few All-Stars following a tough voting for elimination, and how this elimination became a nerve wrecking experience for Mark. Watch it all unfold on the latest episode of The Challenge: All-Stars Aftermath now streaming on Paramount+. Paramount+ is here! Stream all your favorites shows now on Paramount+. Try it… 2021-05-14T00:01:48Z

After the sixth episode of “The Challenge: All Stars,” Devyn Simone asked some of the competitors a true or false question: “Mark has a winning elimination record.” The answer was false as Devyn explained, “Mark has only been in one elimination and lost.”

Mark then stepped in to explain, “That first elimination’s in quotes if it goes down in the history books.” He added, “Johnny and I had an alliance, you know, people were aware of that. I had something happen during the show, I had to jump on the grenade that night for Johnny but I’ll never do it again because now I want my record to be a winning record.”

It’s Not the 1st Time Competitors Have Spoken About Making Deals During ‘The Challenge’

Mark is not the first competitor who admitted to making a deal that would get him in elimination or sent home. One major example was Zach Nichols on “War of the Worlds,” who discussed at the reunion that he had a lot going on at home. Bananas said Zach told him that he couldn’t be on the season for long so he would try to go into elimination and help Bananas get farther in the game, Hollywood Life reported.

Nany Gonzalez also said that on “Total Madness,” Jenna Compono made a deal with Wes Bergmann to get thrown into elimination as she was going through issues in her relationship with Zach, Showbiz Cheat Sheet wrote. Fans have also speculated about other deals being cut between competitors but cast members have not confirmed other rumors circulating at this time.

READ NEXT: CT Tamburello Hints at Going Head-to-Head With Johnny Bananas Devenanzio