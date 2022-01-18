Mark Long Opens Up About ‘The Challenge’ Co-Star’s Addiction: ‘Dark Place’

Mark Long has opened up about one of his “The Challenge” co-stars who he said has been battling addiction for some time. Robin Hibbard has been off our screens since her final “Challenge” appearance on “Battle of the Exes” in 2012 and fan pages have occasionally shared screenshots of Robin’s social media highlighting what she’s been up to since then.

On Johnny Bananas Devenanzio’s podcast “Death, Taxes and Bananas,” Mark and Bananas spoke about some of their favorite moments on past challenges and spoke about “perfect casts” when they have all the top personalities on the show. Bananas said for him it was “Battle of the Exes,” which was the first season he did with Mark Long and one of his all-time favorite seasons.

Bananas brought up Robin, Mark’s ex and partner from that season, and joked that Mark had a lot to handle that season. He said Robin often swayed on her strategy and was easily convinced to switch her vote. In response, Mark said Robin has been going through a lot recently and he’s been getting lots of messages from people asking about her, possibly in response to photos and screenshots of Robin’s social media accounts circulating on Reddit.

Mark Said He Thinks the Addiction Has ‘Taken a Hold of Her’ & Many People Have Tried to Reach Out

When the subject of Robin came up, Mark told Bananas, “I wanna say this because it’s sad, I’ve been getting a lot of messages about Robin and I wanted to speak on that a little bit.” He explained:

She’s in a bad place, I think the addiction has really taken a hold of her in a terrible way. I know a lot of people have tried to reach out, including her parents and her husband. I hope someone can get to her and convince her to get help. I know deep down she probably wants it but it breaks my heart knowing that she’s in such a bad place.

Mark said that Jisela Delgado from the first season of “All Stars” was in Tampa Bay, Florida, and saw Robin. “I think she saw her one day and talked to her, offered some help,” Mark said but concluded, “I’m hoping that she can come out of this dark place, not only for herself but for her kids and her husband and her family.”

Robin Appeared on 9 Seasons of ‘The Challenge’ & 3 Finals & Is a Mother to 2 Kids

Robin made her reality TV debut on “The Real World: San Diego” in 2004 and subsequently appeared on nine “Challenge” seasons, starting with “Battle of the Sexes 2.” She made three finals, “The Gauntlet 2,” “The Gauntlet III” and “The Island,” but was unable to get a win during that time.

Robin, now 41, last appeared on the competition show for “Battle of the Exes.” She was considered a strong female player and her “Challenge” career includes 23 daily wins.

According to MTV, she gave birth to her second child, a daughter, on January 9, 2015. She first became a mom when she welcomed her son to the world in July 2005. She married Bryan Coulter and changed her surname to Robin Coulter, according to her social media.

