Mark Long’s Epic Idea for ‘Challenge’ Season: ‘Like the Super Bowl’

The Super Bowl of The Challenge, does anything sound more exciting than that?

Mark Long, who is known by many fans as “The Godfather” of The Challenge, helped bring the upcoming spinoff of the show, coined All Stars, to life. And he has a vision for a must-see blockbuster season.

During a recent interview with Heavy’s Stephen McCaugherty, Mark said that as of right now, he doesn’t plan on returning to do a full season of The Challenge proper. He enjoys the production timeline of the All Stars spinoff compared to a full season. The filming of All Stars took around three weeks whereas the current season of the show, Double Agents, took a few months.

The Challenge: All Stars is set to premiere on Thursday, April 1 on Paramount+. All Stars features 22 veteran players from the show, with most not having competed for years and even decades.

And although Mark doesn’t see himself returning to a numbered season anytime soon, he has a vision of a future season that pits the All Star alumni against the newer players fans have been watching in the recent seasons of The Challenge.

“This is my vision,” Long said. “[We knock] out probably five or six [All Star] seasons and then it’ll culminate with almost like the Super Bowl of OG’s versus newer show cast members. And it will be the most-watched show in reality competition history.”

Long also confirmed that he would be willing to shoot the show longer than a few weeks to get this season done.

“We will all go for the full length of time and we will see who is the best of the best,” he continued. “And I’ll tell you what, my money is on the OG All Stars every day of the week and twice on Sunday. That is a fact.”

