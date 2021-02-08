The Challenge Competitor Fires Shots at Costars: ‘Lying A****’

In the days following each episode of The Challenge, there are often a lot of competitors talking about what occurred that week on the show and this week was no different. On February 7, rookie star Mechie Harris called out a few of his costars after his elimination, specifically Fessy Shafaat, Darrell Taylor and Amber Borzotra, who he said lied to him about their votes. He also said he was only sent into elimination because of his partner Amber Martinez.

In response to the official Challenge Twitter account sharing a video of the entire house’s votes during last week’s episode, Mechie responded: “Im mad that everybody voted for me because of my damn partner lmao an I lost not knowin a damn puzzle. bring me back to a individual game please cuz…oh an im not [gonna] start wit @fessyfitness @mtvrrdarrell an Amber B lyin a**** said they didnt vote for me but #ItsAllLove.”

Here is the post:

Im mad that everybody voted for me because of my damn partner lmao🤦🏽‍♂️ an i lost not knowin a damn puzzle😂 bring me back to a individual game please cuz…oh an im not gone start wit @fessyfitness @mtvrrdarrell an Amber B 🤦🏽‍♂️ lyin asses😂said they didnt vote for me but #ItsAllLove https://t.co/oL5UWZrmVK — Mechie (@mechiesocrazyy) February 7, 2021

Ashley Mitchell & Amber Martinez Both Responded to Mechie’s Twitter Post

Ashley Mitchell was the first of Mechie’s costars to respond to his post and his comment about losing because of a puzzle. She said, “Who gonna tell him the challenge always has puzzle each season? With or without partners……” Mechie was quick to respond and laughed, “I kno that ash but I [wouldn’t] have been voted for if they didnt want my partner in.”

Ashley responded that she’d give him some recommendations for apps that would help him practice puzzles and commiserated that she doesn’t like slide puzzles either.

Amber M., who revealed in a recent recap video that she hooked up with Mechie on Double Agents, also replied to her former partner’s tweet with a GIF saying “Sorry.” After Mechie’s departure, Amber became a rogue agent and her next partner will be determined in a future episode.

Mechie Was Eliminated by Josh in the Last Episode of ‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ After He Was Voted in by the House

Mechie was eliminated in the eighth episode of The Challenge: Double Agents after he and his partner Amber M. were voted into elimination by the house. The double agents, Kam Williams and Kyle Christie, voted for Nany Gonzalez and Josh Martinez to go down into elimination and face the rookie pair.

TJ Lavin announced that it would be a male elimination day and that Mechie and Josh would face off in “Asset Destruction.” The rookie was unable to solve the sliding puzzle at the start of the elimination and lost to Josh, who won his first elimination in four seasons.

Double Agents was Mechie’s rookie season on The Challenge and he managed to make some good alliances in the house which allowed him to stay in longer. His first partner, Liv Jawando, was medically disqualified earlier this season and he was subsequently paired up with fellow rookie Amber M. Prior to The Challenge, Mechie appeared on Ex on the Beach 3 and the 27-year-old is also known as a singer and dancer.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

