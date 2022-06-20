‘The Challenge’ Finalist Speaks About Not Returning: ‘Blessing in Disguise’

Melissa Reeves hasn’t been on “The Challenge” since the infamous final of “Total Madness.” That season, Melissa ended up quitting during the final and later revealed that she found out afterward that she was pregnant while filming.

Since then, Melissa has been posting many photos and videos of herself with her daughter Vienna, named after the location of the “Total Madness” final. However, it seems as though she hasn’t closed the door on competing again and addressed a possible return on Instagram.

While MTV hasn’t officially announced the 38th season, some cast members have spoken about the filming of the season, which is reportedly now underway. Melissa revealed on her Instagram that she won’t be competing in the “Challenge” that’s filming now although she originally thought she would be, according to screenshots saved by Monsters and Critics.

She was asked on Instagram Stories if she would do another “Challenge” and she replied, “1000000% I need that winning money for my baby girl! Would run Everyone over in the game for it.” She added:

Think I was argumentative and competitive in previous seasons wait til I’m competing with Vienna in mind. Not doing this season was a blessing in disguise as I wasn’t fit enough but next time I go back (if they will have me) I will be on top form. I’m not missing any of my Vienna’s life without the chance of winning the whole thing.

Melissa Also Said She Spoke to Cory Wharton About Filming With a Young Child

Melissa also revealed in the same Instagram Q&A saved by Monsters and Critics that she’s spoken to her co-star Cory Wharton about competing on “The Challenge” as a parent. “When considering going back on the challenge I messaged Cory as he was a parent who had to leave their child to go away & we spoke about how hard it was,” she wrote.

She also said that she stays in touch with Cory and his partner Taylor Selfridge because their daughter Mila is close in age to Vienna. “Their new baby is adorable and their whole family is just goals!” she added. “Even his relationship with Ryder’s mom is just lovely to see! They are all genuinely nice people.”

As “Challenge” fans might know, Cory and Taylor recently announced the birth of their second daughter together, Maya Grace. Cory also opened up about how she had been diagnosed with tricuspid atresia, a form of congenital heart defect, and that she had to go through open-heart surgery within the first week of her life, a surgery that will also have to take place a couple more times during her childhood.

Melissa Competed on 3 Seasons of ‘The Challenge’ & Made 1 Final

The U.K. native made her “Challenge” debut on “Vendettas” along with several other competitors from U.K. reality shows. She came in with a fiery personality but was eliminated in the 5th episode after a difficult elimination against Sylvia Elsrode. Melissa returned on “Final Reckoning” but was sent home before the show truly began after fighting with Kailah Casillas.

Her third season was “Total Madness” and she did very well, earning her skull in an elimination against Nany Gonzalez. Melissa made it to the final but was unable to continue in the difficult conditions. While “Total Madness” was still airing on MTV, she gave birth to her daughter Vienna, telling fans that she first discovered she might be pregnant “at the top of that mountain in Austria” during the final. She later learned that she was 17 weeks pregnant at the time.

