The Challenge Finalist Says They Will ‘100%’ Be Returning to the Show

One star of The Challenge who made it to a final has recently revealed that they will definitely be returning to the franchise to try and get a win. British reality star Melissa Reeves made it to the final on Total Madness but was unable to finish the final challenge and later announced that she was competing while unknowingly pregnant.

Melissa gave birth to her daughter Vienna on May 24, 2020, while the Total Madness season was still airing. Earlier this week, The Challenge star participated in a Q&A on her Instagram and responded to a fan who asked if she would be returning to the show after becoming a mother. She said she plans to return “100%” and will be returning to training and building up her fitness once the lockdown is over in the U.K.

Melissa is raising her daughter as a single mother and has been outspoken about the girl’s father, English professional footballer Danny Simpson, not being present in his child’s life.

Melissa Said She Won’t Be Happy Until She Returns to ‘The Challenge’ & Wins the Show

In response to a fan question in her Instagram stories, Melissa said, “Yes, I will be going back on The Challenge 100%.” She continued, “Next time I go back I will be the fittest I’ve ever been because to get to the final last time and to get so close to the end and then obviously struggle so much cause I was unknowingly pregnant it’s like the win has been so close but yet so far.”

She concluded, “I won’t live life happily unless I get back on that show and I leave with the win which I plan to do.”

She also said she hasn’t done any MMA training since she gave birth to her daughter Vienna but she’s planning to get back to training as soon as the lockdown is over in the U.K. She also said she has stayed in touch with several people from The Challenge, including Tula “Big T” Fazakerley, Kyle Christie, Fessy Shafaat and others.

Melissa Appeared in 3 Seasons of ‘The Challenge’ & Was Pregnant While Competing in the Final of ‘Total Madness’

Nany vs. Melissa 'Off With Your Heads' Elimination | The Challenge: Total MadnessNany and Melissa battle it out for their red skulls. Melissa came out victorious and earned her ticket to the final. #TheChallenge35 #MTV Subscribe to The Challenge: bit.ly/2lCW9xv The war is over, but the madness is only just beginning. Returning to the solo format in which every man and woman is competing solely for themselves,… 2020-06-27T16:00:07Z

She revealed that she was 17 weeks pregnant during the final of The Challenge and ended up naming her baby Vienna because she first realized she might be pregnant “at the top of that mountain in Austria,” she said.

Melissa also issued a statement after her elimination win against Nany Gonzalez on Total Madness, which was a physical elimination that came in the 13th episode. She said:

Yes I was pregnant during this elimination & no I did not know I was pregnant. I’m fully aware that competing in a physically elimination whilst pregnant is not safe. But I didn’t know I was there pregnant & I am lucky that everything turned out Ok for me and my baby is fit and healthy.

Melissa made her Challenge debut on Vendettas after appearing on U.K.’s Ex on the Beach 2 but was eliminated by Sylvia Elsrode in the fifth episode. She returned for Final Reckoning but was disqualified at the start of the game after getting into a fight with Kailah Casillas.

Total Madness was her third season of the show and she performed well, making it to the final and earning her skull by beating Nany in elimination.

