‘The Challenge’ Star Shares Thoughts About Castmates: ‘Questionable’ & ‘Clueless’

The start of the 37th season of “The Challenge” had more than its fair share of drama and politicking as the majority of the house turned on Michaela Bradshaw in the first episode and Kelz Dyke in the second episode, using whatever ammunition available to take down strong rookies who had the potential of uniting the new cast members.

In the season premiere, Michaela was targeted over the apparent creation of a list. The “Survivor” alum’s co-stars said she had a list that ranked her competitors in order of who she wanted to take out. Some of the names that were said to be on the list were veterans Tori Deal and Aneesa Ferreira.

While Michaela denied having such a list, she has since revealed some of the notes she did write about her co-stars during her brief time on “Spies, Lies and Allies.”

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

After Her Elimination, Michaela Shared a Photo of a List She Kept With Her First Impressions of Her Co-Stars

Michaela took to Instagram to share a photo of a list she made in the “Challenge” house, although not the infamous list from the first episode. She said the notes were her “real first impressions” of her co-stars and added that they’re “90% accurate,” without specifying which cast members she was right or wrong about.

The list only included the American stars as she likely got to know them better flying together to Croatia and quarantining in the same hotel on site. She began with the two “Survivor” winners, describing Tommy Sheehan as “Looking for a solid alliance. I can’t fault that. Watch him though.” She said Michele Fitzgerald seemed “solid” and strong socially. She also addressed rookie Jeremiah White and said he was young, just 23, and “wants to have fun.”

There were definitely some vets that Michaela seemed to have more confidence in her ability to work with, such as Tori. Michaela wrote that Tori was “open” and “here for the game,” adding that her game plan would be to get closer to the “Are You the One?” star. She also wrote that Nelson Thomas seemed “genuine” with a “good heart,” while she wasn’t quite sure yet about Fessy Shafaat.

In terms of some of the vets that she seemed to have a closer eye on, Michaela said Aneesa came off as “guarded” and “superior,” but crossed out some of her other thoughts on the longtime vet. She also described Devin Walker as “questionable” and wrote in Ashley Mitchell and Amanda Garcia as a team, with both “Looking to take advantage of [naïveté].”

Interestingly, Michaela included Ed Eason, who only joined the show as an alternate after she was eliminated. That meant her list was likely created during the first quarantine after she’d met all the American stars. At that point, many of the cast members didn’t know who would be on the show and who would be an alternate. Michaela described “The Circle” star as “clueless” and said she would “Befriend & listen & guide.”

Michaela Has Said She’d Love to Return to the Show If Possible

Michaela has been open about her time on the show since getting eliminated and revealed in a few interviews that she’d love to be back and learn from her mistakes. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she said the 0-1 elimination record will really bother her. “I’m going to have to go into several eliminations to get to the 90th percentile or something,” she joked.

She said she was really upset at losing a physical elimination but she’s hopeful that she’ll be able to take the lessons she’s learned into another season and be able to strategize better next time. She told the outlet, “I was like all right, Michaela, you messed up this time but you learned a lot, you met some people, take your L, come back, do better.”

The “Survivor” star also spoke about the challenges themselves and how exciting they are. She said she wished she could have competed in more missions because that’s her favorite part of the show, but added, “the little taste that I received is enough to have me wanting more.” Hopefully, fans will be able to see the reality star come back for a second try at a “Challenge” championship.

READ NEXT: The Challenge Champ Slams Costar: ‘Bottom Dwelling Trash Bag’