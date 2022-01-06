‘The Challenge’ Cast Member on Returning After Drama With Co-Star

Michele Fitzgerald was at the center of a lot of drama on the last season of “The Challenge,” her rookie season, despite not making it further than a few episodes. Michele was involved in a showmance with her co-star Emanuel Neagu and it appeared like she left with great connections but she’s been since fallen out with Amanda Garcia.

Amanda was seeing Fessy Shafaat on the show but after Michele and Fessy were eliminated, the two met up for a visit in Florida, they said at the reunion. Amanda said her relationship with Michele went south because she felt like the “Survivor” champ wasn’t upfront about what happened with Fessy. “[Michele] was my friend before, but she’s a liar,” Amanda told Johnny Bananas on his podcast.

As the season was airing, Amanda also repeatedly called out Michele, calling her fake and shady. Michele recently spoke about whether that’s changed her mind on wanting to return to the show for another season.

Michele Spoke About Whether the Drama Has Changed Her Mind About Returning to ‘The Challenge’

Although it seemed like Amanda and Michele left the season as friends and even participated on an Instagram Live together after the first episode, things soon turned and Amanda tweeted, “Too much s*** is adding up to equal a FRAUDDDDDD. So to answer your questions: I don’t follow ppl that are fake or liars periodddttttttttt.” At the same time, she unfollowed Michele on social media.

Amanda also explained that she thought Michele was “calculated” and “trying to make connections with every single player but she’s talking shit about all of them behind their backs.” Michele addressed the drama in a recent Q&A, where she was asked, “Has all the toxicity/drama soured your interest in going back on the challenge?” Michele replied:

TBH yes, a little. It’s been a learning experience on where/who I give my energy. I believe in taking accountability and self-growth. It has been painful but I believe the show is ultimately worth it because the good outweighs the bad.

Michele’s Co-Star Corey Lay Came to Her Defense on Social Media During & After the Reunion

If Michele were to return to the show, she has another rookie firmly in her court as her elimination partner Corey Lay recently went to bat to defend Michele against Amanda. While the reunion was airing, Corey tweeted that he was “Team Michele and called out Amanda for being angry with “a single woman for something a single man did… Grow the f*** up.”

He said he only started disliking Amanda when she “decided to relentlessly harass Michele after the season ended.” He told fans he was not the type of friend to sit by and let someone he cared about get attacked on TV. He wrote, “you’re stupid as hell if you think this woman can just attack Michele over and over and I won’t pop up to defend her. I will always have Michele’s back.”

