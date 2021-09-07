Mike The Miz Mizanin to Battle in the Ballroom

The full cast reveal for the upcoming 30th season of “Dancing With the Stars” is set for Wednesday morning on Good Morning America but over the last few days, names of stars rumored to be appearing on the show have started to leak. The latest big name to be leaked is none other than WWE superstar and reality TV star Mike “The Miz” Mizanin.

According to PWInsider, The Miz has been cast in ABC’s “Dancing with The Stars” which is scheduled to premiere on September 30. He will join confirmed stars singer Jojo Siwa and Olympian Sunisa Lee and several other rumored names such as Brian Austin Green and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore.

The Miz, whose real name is Michael Gregory Mizanin, has a vast entertainment background beyond his 15 years in WWE as he made his entertainment debut on MTV’s “The Real World: Back to New York” in 2001 and then appeared on several seasons of “The Challenge.” He also appears on his own reality TV series “Miz & Mrs.” along with his wife Maryse Ouellet.

“Dancing With the Stars” also posted a photo on Instagram teasing the new casting with many fans in the comments guessing that it’s The Miz due to the hints about the “Real World,” his Zodiac sign and the hint about having two daughters. Here is the post:

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

The Miz Recently Celebrated His 15-Year Anniversary in the WWE

How it started:#Awesome pic.twitter.com/xFNPSsAFkV — We got a clue from TJ (@ChallengeFanOG) September 2, 2021

On September 1, the WWE marked the 15-year anniversary since The Miz, 40, made his debut. The Miz has an impressive record in the wrestling world, winning the WWE Championship twice, the Intercontinental Championship eight times, the United States Championship twice and more for a total of 20 overall championships.

The Miz has been a major figurehead for the WWE, headlining Wrestlemania 27 and representing the WWE in several media promotions as well as appearing in WWE Studios films. As a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars,” he will join Nikki Bella, Chris Jericho and Stacy Keibler as wrestlers who appeared on the show while with the WWE.

Earlier This Year, The Miz Spoke About Competing on Reality Shows, Especially ‘The Challenge’

The Miz spoke with Heavy earlier this year and was asked if he would ever return to MTV’s “The Challenge,” where he competed on five seasons. He replied, “I’m retired, man! I’m retired from doing the challenges and the drama. I mean, I love the competition but the drama that comes along with it is a lot.”

He said that was one of the reasons he decided to create his own reality TV show, “Miz & Mrs,” telling Heavy, “I do love my reality roots and I love having a reality show with my family,” but he wanted to focus the drama on laugh-out-loud comedy moments instead of heated arguments like on “The Challenge.” He explained:

With The Challenge, you’re fighting for a lot of money… And it creates a lot of drama that I don’t know, man, I don’t know if I want to deal with that at this point in my life. Like I’m too wanting just to enjoy life. And I know how I get when I’m on a Challenge and when I’m being competitive, and I just know how it gets.

READ NEXT: The Challenge Champ Slams Costar: ‘Bottom Dwelling Trash Bag’