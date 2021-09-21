WATCH: Mike The Miz’s First Ever DWTS Performance

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin is a huge personality and WWE star, but now he’s a “Dancing With the Stars” 2021 contestant. For his first performance of season 30, he and his dance partner, Witney Carson, danced the cha cha to the song “Butter” by BTS. Carson is a seasoned veteran and ballroom champion on the show.

In rehearsals, Carson said that Mizanin had “a great personality.” And, he definitely showed his spirit. Mizanin was expressive and looked like he was having the time of his life on the ballroom dance floor. Some of his moves were a little two powerful, but his performance was pure entertainment.

For his first performance, Mizanin earned 6’s across the board, with a total of 24 out of 40. The judges had a few small critiques but commended the WWE star for his personality and vibrancy. Head judge Len Goodman told Mizanin he was “better than expected.”

Oh my, that was smooooth! 🧈 Let’s hear it for @mikethemiz’s first #DWTS performance! 📣 pic.twitter.com/kjnITdJIyy — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) September 21, 2021

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin Started Out on “The Real World”





Play



Real World Season 10 – The Miz Mike Mizanin reveals his alter ego 'The Miz' on the tenth season of Real World (Back To New York), episode 15. 2011-09-12T01:25:28Z

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin initially made a name for himself in Hollywood as one of seven strangers on season 10 of MTV’s “The Real World: Back to New York.” He went on to participate on MTV’s “The Challenge” and later acted as host of several reunion episodes for the series. Mizanin even won a season of “The Challenge”, titled “Battle of the Seasons.”

But how did Mizanin get involved with the WWE? In October 2004, Mizanin joined a TV competition titled “Tough Enough” and won WWE contract and $1 million prize, as reported by Bleacher Report.

Mizanin Is Recovering from a Serious Injury

According to Sports Illustrated, Mizanin tore his left ACL at a WWE WrestleMania Backlash event, in May 2021. A month after getting injured, Mizanin spoke with Sports Illustrated about his healing time frame.

He explained, “I’ll be out for a little bit of time. I’ve seen that I’ll be out nine months. I don’t plan on being out nine months. I was on TV last Monday, and I’m going to be on TV every week.”

Mizanin continued, “We always tell children not to try what we do at home because it’s a very dangerous sport, and I’m a person that had never been injured in a WWE ring for my entire career. I had a match, and did I get injured? Yes, the answer is yes, I did get injured. How long will I be out? To be completely honest, I don’t even know that. I’m just working on physical therapy, getting everything back to 100% so I can give the audience exactly what they want.”

Mizanin was up against Damian Priest in a Lumberjack Match when he sustained the injury, according to Sports Keeda.

When not appearing on the WWE or “Dancing With the Stars,” The Miz has his own reality series called “Miz & Mrs.,” opposite his wife, Maryse Ouellet.

In addition, The Wrap has reported that Mizanin is guest-starring on the Nickelodeon show “Side Hustle.” On the show, Mizanin plays Jujutsu star Clint Kickwood.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on the ABC network.