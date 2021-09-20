Mike The Miz Mizanin’s Age & Height: The Background & Stats

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin is no stranger to the camera as the reality star and WWE superstar has spent the past two decades in front of the camera, first on MTV’s “The Real World: Back to New York” in 2001 then on “The Challenge” followed by his WWE debut in 2004. In addition to his continued wrestling career, The Miz also appears on his own reality show, “Miz & Mrs.” alongside his wife Maryse Ouellet.

When he was announced as one of the contestants on “Dancing With the Stars,” The Miz wrote, “I’m learning the Paso Doble, Argentine Tango, Waltz, and FoxTrot are very different moves than a Skull Crushing Finale or Figure Four Leg Lock. Honored and excited to be apart of the Season 30 cast of @dancingabc now let’s get to work. #DWTS.”

He later wrote, “I don’t know if I will be the best or the worst. I know I will give everything I have to be the best I can be and that’s how #LegendsAreMade.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the “Dancing With the Stars” contestant and aspiring “Mirrorball” winner:

The Miz Is 40 Years Old & Will Turn 41 a Couple of Weeks After the Show’s Premiere

The Miz, whose real name is Michael Gregory Mizanin, is 40 years old and will celebrate his 41st birthday on October 8, a couple of weeks after the show’s premiere. The Miz was born in Parma, just south of Cleveland, Ohio, on October 8, 1980. On his 40th birthday on October 8, 2020, The Miz shared photos of himself on his first birthday, his 10th, 20th, 30th and 40th birthdays and wrote, “and the best is yet to come.”

He then posted a couple of photos with his wife, Maryse Ouellet and his two daughters with the caption, “40 looks good on me. Thank you for all the birthday wishes.”

The Miz also has two daughters, three-year-old Monroe Sky Mizanin, and Madison Jade Mizanin, who turned two years old on September 20, the day of the show’s premiere. “You and your sister have shown me a love I never knew existed,” he wrote on September 20, 2021. “Thank you for everything that you are.”

The Miz’s Wrestling Bio States That the Reality TV Star Is 6’2″

According to his WWE profile, the Ohio native is 6’2″ and weighs 221 pounds. The wrestler has spoken about cutting down on his weight previously when he started breaking into the wrestling world. In an interview with Men’s Journal ten years ago, he spoke about his wrestling career and said, “I never thought I would make it.”

He said breaking into the wrestling world was difficult as he had no prior experience. “I was walking on eggshells [in the locker room],” he told the publication, although his work ethic eventually got him respect from the veterans. “I needed to start cutting down weight and really start looking more fit. “You’re going to be tired, you’re going to be run-down,” he said about going to the gym, “but it’s your job to get to the gym. If you want to be the best, you’ll find a way.”

Earlier this year, he revealed that he spent a lot of time working out to lose more weight and said he was currently at 206 pounds. “I set out on a journey to not only get ripped, but to get healthier,” he revealed:

READ NEXT: TJ Lavin Reveals Near-Death Experience While Filming ‘The Challenge’