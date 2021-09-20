Mike The Miz Mizanin’s Wife & Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The exciting new season of “Dancing With the Stars” is finally here and it will see 15 new celebrities take to the ballroom with their pro partners in the hopes of winning the Mirrorball trophy. One of these big names set to battle it out in his dancing shoes is WWE superstar and reality TV star Mike “The Miz” Mizanin.

Starting with the show’s premiere on September 20, The Miz, whose real name is Michael Gregory Mizanin, will compete alongside other celebs like Jojo Siwa, Olympian Sunisa Lee, the Spice Girls’ Melanie C. and many more.

While “Dancing With the Stars” will be his first foray into dancing live on stage, The Miz has an impressive resume in the entertainment industry with 15 years in the WWE following his debut on MTV’s “The Real World: Back to New York” in 2001. The Miz also appeared on several seasons of MTV’s “The Challenge” and now also appears on his own reality TV series “Miz & Mrs.” along with his wife Maryse Ouellet.

Here’s what you need to know about The Miz’s wife Maryse Ouellet and their children:

1. They Met in 2006 During a WWE Event & The Miz Proposed in the Same Place They Met 7 Years Later

The Miz met Maryse Ouellet, a Canadian-born WWE wrestler, during the WWE’s 2006 Diva Search. The model and pageant star made the top eight in the Diva Search but was eventually cut and she told WrestletalkTV that The Miz was “so mean” when they first met. “Oh my God. I couldn’t speak English, and he was rubbing it in my face. He was just like, ‘You can’t speak English. What are you doing here? You can’t work with the biggest sports entertainment company in the world if you don’t speak a word of English.’”

However, the two didn’t begin dating until about a year later after they began speaking one-on-one after a Monday Night Raw show, he revealed to Cosmopolitan. After a long relationship, The Miz eventually popped the question in the same room at the Ritz-Carleton in Los Angeles where he met Maryse during the Diva Search.

He proposed in February 2013 and Maryse revealed to WrestletalkTV that she was completely surprised by the proposal.

2. Maryse & The Miz Tied the Knot in the Bahamas in 2014, a Year After Their Engagement

The couple tied the knot in the Bahamas in February 2014, a year after they were engaged, at the One and Only Ocean Club. The wedding had about 90 guests, including many WWE figures like Kelly Kelly, Dolph Ziggler and John Morrison and singer Ryan Cabrera performed at the wedding.

After the wedding, the reality TV star tweeted, “Still get butterflies in my stomach thinking about 1st seeing @maryse0uellet in her dress,” according to MTV. On February 20, their seventh wedding anniversary, The Miz shared some photos of their wedding and wrote on Instagram, “Seven years ago today I married the love of my life. I love you @marysemizanin Happy Anniversary.”

3. Maryse Is An Ex-WWE Wrestler & Is The Miz’s Manager

After participating in the WWE’s Diva Search in 2006 where she met The Miz, Maryse was hired by the WWE and joined the SmackDown brand in 2008, the same year she would go on to win the WWE Divas Championship. She was then drafted by RAW in 2009 and won the championship again in 2010, becoming the first woman to win the WWE Divas Championship twice, according to the WWE.

Maryse was released from her WWE contract in 2011 and pursued other entrepreneurial interests including a fashion line before returning to the WWE in 2016 as The Miz’s manager and joined the cast of “Total Divas.” Her marriage to The Miz became a main storyline in the WWE and the two became a power couple in the WWE universe.

Maryse continued to appear alongside The Miz as his manager, helping him in his championship matches before the two fought in 2017 as a tag team against Nikki Bella and John Cena, which was Maryse’s first match in six years and ended in a loss. She made several more appearances as his manager and had a few more fights of her own but had long hiatuses from the WWE due to her two pregnancies.

4. They Have 2 Daughters Together, 3-Year-Old Monroe & 2-Year-Old Madison

The Miz and Maryse have two daughters together, Monroe Sky Mizanin, who turned three on March 27, and Madison Jade Mizanin, who turned two years old on September 20, the day of the show’s premiere. The Miz opened up on his reality show “Miz & Mrs.” that he was set to have a vasectomy as he and Maryse had decided they would not have another baby.

However, they did reveal on the show that they visited a sperm bank beforehand to make sure they could have a third child eventually if they ever changed their mind, Hollywood Life reported.

In February 2021, The Miz told E! Online his two daughters are “playing now” the way “two little sisters should” as his youngest wasn’t old enough before to play with her older sister. “Before Madison was a little too young and Monroe would kind of try to play with her, but she was just too young to really do things with her. And now they’re doing things!”

5. The Family’s Life Is Portrayed in Their Own Reality Show, ‘Miz & Mrs.,’ Which Debuted in 2018

The Miz and Maryse’s life is documented in greater detail in their own reality TV show, “Miz & Mrs.,” which premiered on July 24, 2018, and is a spinoff of “Total Divas.” It follows the lives of both wrestlers in and out of the ring and the first season featured twenty 30-minute episodes leading up to Monroe’s birth.

In addition to starring in the reality TV show, the couple serves as executive producers. The second season had its finale on May 17, 2021, and focused on the birth of Madison and the couple’s move from Austin to California. There is no official confirmation of the third season yet but with strong ratings in the past two seasons, a third season will likely be announced for late fall or early 2022.

