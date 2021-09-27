Johnny Bananas & Morgan Willett Break Up: ‘Feeling Betrayed’

Johnny Bananas Devenanzio and Morgan Willett have split after a nearly two-year relationship, Morgan confirmed to Us Weekly on September 27. The last few days were filled with speculation about their relationship status after Morgan posted a cryptic Instagram post hinting at a betrayal.

“I’ve always tried my best to be an open book and after seeing everything circulate over the internet, I felt like I should let you all know that Johnny and I are no longer together,” the 27-year-old one-time “Challenge” star told the outlet.

“While I feel heartbroken, I’m thankful to know the truth. Johnny is someone I loved & respected very much and so I will be taking some time to heal and process it all. Thank you to everyone for the support and when I’m ready to share more, I will. For now, I’m just focused on spending time with my family.”

This story is still developing and will be updated.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Morgan Posted a Lengthy Statement to Her Instagram Story on Saturday Saying She Felt ‘Betrayed’

The rumors began circulating on Saturday after Morgan posted a lengthy statement to her Instagram Story. “If I’m being honest, right now I’m feeling sad. And very betrayed. And unsure of the next steps?” she wrote in part. “It’s times like these where I wonder if life would be easier if my life was not in such a public setting, so I could decipher my own feelings without the pressure what people may think or conclude.”

READ NEXT: TJ Lavin Reveals Near-Death Experience While Filming ‘The Challenge’