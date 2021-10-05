Morgan Willett Says Johnny Bananas Cheated on Her: ‘I Had to Leave’

Morgan Willett and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio announced their breakup last week and Morgan opened up on October 4 about the end of the relationship and said Bananas cheated on her. In her Instagram Story, she wrote that she was heading home from her family vacation in Maui and it was the moment she was “dreading the most.”

The “Big Brother” star said she’d tried to stay off her phone while on vacation but it hadn’t helped so she was turning to sharing and speaking about her feelings to her followers in the hopes that opening up would help her process her emotions. “The thought of being alone is what sucks the most,” she said. “This past week has been difficult. The person I truly loved more than anything else cheated on me and I found out and I had to leave. I don’t know what else to say but I physically hurt.”

Morgan then asked, “I don’t know when I’ll stop hurting? When will I stop missing someone? What if I never stop replaying things in my head? When do I become angry?? I don’t want to live my life angry.” She then thanked her followers for their support and love.

Morgan Previously Hinted That She Was Betrayed in Previous Posts About the Breakup

Morgan’s latest comments on her Instagram Story were the first time she explicitly commented on the allegation that Bananas had cheated and while she didn’t explicitly name him, her comments made it clear who she was talking about as she said she found out the person she was in love with had cheated.

In her first Story about the situation, however, Morgan also mentioned a “betrayal.” On September 25, Morgan wrote that she was feeling “sad” and “very betrayed.” At the time, she said she wasn’t sure what she would do next but only a few days later, on September 27, she confirmed to Us Weekly that the two had split.

“After seeing everything circulate over the internet, I felt like I should let you all know that Johnny and I are no longer together,” the reality star told the outlet.

Bananas Made Only a Brief Statement About the Split, Which Came After Videos Circulated Online Claiming to Show Him With Another Woman

Bananas has remained mostly quiet on his end about the end of their two-year relationship, issuing only a brief statement to E! News which said in part, “In a situation like this, this is something I’m really going to keep close to the cuff. I think we’re both really going through it right now and I wish her all the best and I’ll just leave it at that.” He also joked on his “Death, Taxes and Bananas” podcast that he’s now back on the market.

In the days around Morgan’s announcement, there was speculation online that Bananas had cheated and some videos circulated online that claimed to show Bananas with another woman while partying in Newport Beach. That claim has not been confirmed at this time.

