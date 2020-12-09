Two Veterans Are Hosting the Official ‘Challenge’ Podcast

The highly anticipated 36th season of MTV’s The Challenge premieres on December 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and fans will be able to see returning competitors, longtime veterans and plenty of strong new rookies battle it out for the victory. For those who can’t get enough of The Challenge and want more information about the season, the drama and behind-the-scenes scoop, MTV is also debuting a new podcast that will dive into those topics.

MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast is set to launch on December 10 on the iHeartPodcast Network. There will be a new podcast episode every week that will drop the day after The Challenge episode airs and it will be hosted by fan favorites Tori Deal and Aneesa Ferreira, both of whom are on the Double Agents season. According to MTV’s press release, the audio aftershow will “recap each episode of the current season, reliving the drama of the series’ biggest alliances, frenemies and feuds.”

The podcast will be available to fans on every podcast platform with the trailer already available and the first episode coming out on December 10.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Aneesa Is Returning to the Show for Her 14th Season & Is Looking for Her 1st Win

Aneesa has been on the show for a long time, making her debut on Battle of the Sexes, the 6th season of the show, in 2002. The 39-year-old will be making her 14th appearance on Double Agents but she is still searching for the elusive first win. She made it to the final on her third season, The Gauntlet 2, but her team finished in second place, as well as The Duel II, where she came in third.

In a promo video for Double Agents, Aneesa said, “I may do this game a little bit differently. I think that I concentrate so much on caring about everyone else and making sure that everyone’s okay that I forget about myself. So this is the Challenge where I can be selfish. I’m really tired of making it but not making it all the way. Almost isn’t enough for me. I want to be in the final, I want to win, so I feel like this is my time.

Aneesa posted about the podcast that she’ll be hosting, writing, “I’m beyond excited to announce that the @mtv official Challenge Podcast will be hosted by none other than my favorite human @tori_deal and myself. We are extremely happy and grateful to be apart of such a new and fun experience.”

Tori Is Also Seeking Her 1st Win & Double Agents Will Be Her 5th Season

Tori is also looking for her first win on Double Agents, which is her fifth season of The Challenge. The Are You the One? 4 star has made it to two finals, first on her rookie season XXX: Dirty 30 and again on War of the Worlds 2, where she just barely missed out on joining the winning four from Team UK. On the last season, Total Madness, Tori went home earlier than she’d hoped after facing Jenna Compono in an extremely close elimination.

Tori recently announced that she and Jordan Wiseley had broken up. The two met on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 and got engaged on War of the Worlds 2 in a heartwarming moment. She said, “Even though Jordan and I are going to be moving forward in separate ways, our love, support, and connection with one another only grows stronger and deeper.” Jordan is not appearing on Double Agents, although the two were still dating when the season filmed.

The Challenge: Double Agents premieres on Wednesday, December 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

READ NEXT: The Challenge Star Undergoes Surgery for ‘Devastating Injury’