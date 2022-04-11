‘The Challenge’ Star Said She Was Called for an MTV Special

Many “Challenge” viewers tuned in to watch fan-favorite Chris “CT” Tamburello’s wedding special on MTV in December 2018 and it seems the network had been planning another type of wedding special featuring other stars, Jenna Compono recently shared.

Jenna confirmed the news during a recent appearance on “Challenge Mania,” where she shared that several couples who were engaged, like Jenna and Zach as well as Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley, were supposed to be featured in the special.

“We got approached before we got married the first time,” she shared and said the goal was a 10-episode special featuring other couples. After Tori and Jordan split, she revealed they started hearing less about it. “I reached out again just to double-check,” so she could let her venue know if there would be a film crew there, but said she got a vague response about low staffing levels and COVID-19 impacts.

Jenna Said It Could Still Be a Good Idea

Jenna told the hosts, “I honestly haven’t heard anything yet.” She said she’s not sure when Tony Raines and his fiance Alyssa Giacone are planning on getting married, but they were another couple mentioned for the special. “I don’t even know who they’d ask at this point,” Jenna added.

The “Challenge” veteran said she thinks it would still be a great idea to do and they could focus on other couples too, including Leroy Garrett and Kam Williams becoming parents and Derrick Kosinski getting married to his fiance Nicole Gruman. She mentioned all the nostalgia surrounding “All Stars” and how fans love to see the older generation and what they’re up to and it could show fans a different kind of glimpse at what their favorite former competitors are up to now.

Jordan also briefly mentioned the wedding special in the past, telling Danny Pellegrino about it in an interview. He shared that he and Tori were “on cloud nine” when the wedding special was getting planned. “Pre-COVID, pre-lockdown, we were really looking forward to, we were having fun planning a future together,” he shared.

He told Pellegrino that he and Tori’s goal for the wedding series was to make money from it and put it toward buying a house. As fans know, Tori and Jordan called off their engagement in 2020.

Jenna & Zach Got Married for the 2nd Time Earlier This Month

Jenna and Zach got married earlier in April 2022 ⁠— for the second time. After COVID-19 derailed their plans of getting married in early 2021, the couple decided to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony before having their big wedding celebration this year.

After her big day, Jenna told Us Weekly how happy she was that the two were already married before their wedding this month because it took a lot of stress away from the day. “This wedding was so special to me because it was in my home state and most of my friends and family were able to attend,” she shared.

