The Challenge Competitor Apologizes: ‘I’m So Embarrassed’

There was a lot of talk after this week’s episode of The Challenge: Double Agents regarding the guys’ performance, with most of them refusing to compete during the daily challenge. After the episode aired, one of these competitors apologized to his supporters and said he was “embarrassed” by what happened.

Challenge rookie and Ultimate Beastmaster competitor Nam Vo took to social media after the episode to apologize for what happened and said he wasn’t happy with his failure to compete.

The daily challenge got a lot of attention online, with MTV’s official Challenge Twitter account writing, “TJ’s not the only one that hates quitters” and tagging the male cast members who did not compete. The tweet was in reply to ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky who tweeted, “Man all the dudes on @ChallengeMTV soft as heck on tonight challenges….weak weak weak weak weak.” He also called out the men’s performances on NFL Live.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Nam Apologized for His Performance & Opened Up About How Difficult That Week Was for Him

After the episode aired, Nam told his fans on Twitter that his decision not to fight during the daily challenge was a strategic one. However, he added, “I‘m so embarrassed seeing this right now. I want to apologize to everyone, cause this was not ME, feeling ashamed to do not compete. My competing heart felt like it was broken.”

Nam also opened up about how difficult it was to see Jay Starrett get eliminated because the Survivor alum was his best friend in the house. He said, “For the record: One of the hardest day I had so far at the @ChallengeMTV House. Already felt bad cause of my performance the day before and then seeing my #1 [Jay] going home. Had an emotional breakdown that day! But learned a valuable lesson of the #TheChallenge36.”

Despite how emotionally draining it was to see his friend go home, Nam offered his congratulations to Leroy for obtaining his gold skull against Jay. He said Leroy “deserved that win.” Challenge veteran Wes Bergmann recently posted on his Instagram Story that Nam is “literally the nicest man on the planet.”

Josh Martinez & Fessy Shafaat Defended Their Performance in the Episode & Denied Claims That They Quit

Big Brother‘s Josh Martinez and Fessy Shafaat both addressed the challenge on social media and defended what happened. While Fessy simply wrote, “I would never quit” and urged his followers to check out his Patreon account for the “real story,” Josh tweeted a lengthy response.

His tweet has since been deleted but it said, “Should have shown what really happened! I was told if I didn’t stand with the group to not compete I would have been the automatic house vote. Me & Fessy [were] one of the few that actually wanted to compete.”

In MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, Aneesa said the guys had agreed the matchups would probably end in a stalemate so they didn’t want to fight it out. She explained that the female competitors were all waiting in their trailer for about six hours but they thought they were waiting for the weather to clear. She said what actually happened was, “The guys got scared and didn’t wanna do it so they tried to protest and go and they were like ‘We’re not gonna do it.’”

She said when they found out the guys were refusing to compete, the women all agreed that they would go first. Aneesa said, “We were like ‘F it, we’re going.’”

READ NEXT: The Challenge’s Wes Bergmann Explodes: ‘Do Better’