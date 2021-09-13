Nany Gonzalez Opens Up About Coming Out & Dating Kaycee Clark

The budding relationship between Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark has been mostly relegated to the back burner in the first few episodes of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” although as there are now fewer competitors left the focus might shift to their romance. Nany recently opened up about her experience coming out in an Instagram Q&A to fill in the gaps that haven’t been covered on the 37th season of the show.

In one slide, a fan asked her about the reaction she received to dating a woman and Nany replied, “My experience was a little different than others, I’m sure, mainly because mine was internationally televised.” She explained that her friends and family weren’t really surprised by the news that she was dating Kaycee but added:

I was still terrified, uncomfortable, etc., to come out and truly be myself. I know it’s something they’re still getting used to, but overall they love me and my happiness is all that matters to them. I got lucky.

Nany Answered a Few Questions About Her Relationship With Kaycee & Her Future on ‘The Challenge’

Someone asked Nany if she and Kaycee were exclusive and Nany replied coyly, “Guess you’ll just have to wait and see…” It’s not the first time that they hinted fans will get to see more in the future, as Nany previously told E! News that “Spies, Lies and Allies” is where “we really explore what that connection is and what it means.”

A couple of fans asked Nany to open up more about her relationship with Kaycee, how they met, and more and Nany replied, “We may or may not have something already in the works… stay tuned.” Luckily for fans of the couple, it sounds like the two are open to sharing more content about their relationship in the future.

Nany also addressed her future on “The Challenge” as she was asked how many more seasons she thought she would do. “Truthfully, I have no idea,” Nany said. “I never imagined I’d still be doing challenges after so many years but I’m thankful to have the opportunity to do cool things and travel the world.”

Nany & Kaycee First Began Posting About Each Other on Social Media in July & Have Since Been Inseparable

Nany and Kaycee first hinted at their relationship on July 9 when Nany posted their first picture together with the caption, “magnetic.” Since then, the two have flooded their Instagram Stories with photos and videos of each other spending time together and looking completely loved up.

It appears as though the two have been together since filming for the season ended, both on the east and west coasts and spending time with each other’s families. Nany also attended the “Big Brother” boxing night in early August to support Kaycee, who won her fight that evening.

The “Real World” star said Kaycee is a “genuine and kindhearted” person, and beyond her fierce competitiveness and strength that fans see on the show, she said Kaycee is “truly beautiful inside and out.” Kaycee also gushed about Nany, telling E! News she’s “caring and real” and that she was so grateful to have met her on “The Challenge.” The two first met on the 35th season of the show, “Total Madness,” which was Kaycee’s rookie season.

