Are ‘Challenge’ Stars Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark Still Dating?

The trailer for “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” and the super trailer both dropped in the last couple of weeks and they featured a kiss between veterans Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark, who first met and shared a spark on “Total Madness” two seasons prior. Although Kaycee was in a relationship her first two seasons, she was single going into “Spies, Lies and Allies.”

Now that filming is over, fans may be wondering if Kaycee and Nany are dating or if the kiss was just a showmance during the season. Although neither has explicitly confirmed the relationship or referred to each other as their girlfriend, they are definitely together and have been sharing a lot of photos and videos of each other kissing and looking cozy since filming for the season ended.

Their first picture together was on Instagram on July 9, which Nany posted and wrote as the caption, “magnetic.” They have since been filling their Instagram stories with videos of each other and Nany was most recently spotted kissing and supporting Kaycee at a “Big Brother” boxing fight night in August.

They Haven’t Officially Said They’re in a Relationship But Their Photos & Videos Indicate That They’re Together

The first picture Nany shared of the two was on July 9 and it was soon followed by a series of Instagram videos showing the “Real World: Las Vegas” star flying to California to see Kaycee. Kaycee and Nany then shared a bunch of videos of the two exploring the city, often with the two appearing close or kissing each other on the cheek.

Nany’s even met Kaycee’s family, social media showed. Recently, Kaycee threw the first pitch at a San Diego Padres game and Nany was in attendance alongside the “Big Brother” star’s mother. The two then flew to New York City for promotion for the upcoming season and partied alongside their costars.

They Both Revealed in Interviews How Important the Other Is in Their Life

Nany and Kaycee both addressed their relationship in an exclusive interview with E! News but said fans would have to tune in to the show to see their relationship develop on screen. Nany said, “We’ve always been allies in the game and have maintained a very good friendship since but there was always an undeniable connection between the two of us.”

She continued, “I think this upcoming season of ‘The Challenge’ is where we really explore what that connection is and what it means.” Kaycee said she loved being able to grow closer with Nany while filming instead of focusing only on the competition. “This time around, playing the game while getting closer to someone is a whole different vibe and I love it.”

The “Big Brother” champ told the outlet, “‘The Challenge’ is a really hard game mentally, emotionally and physically so having someone like Nany by my side while playing this game means a lot. She’s a bad***.”

Nany had a lot of positives to say about Kaycee off the show as well, saying the reality star is “genuine and kindhearted” to everyone and described her as “truly beautiful inside and out.” Kaycee also described Nany as “caring and real” and said she’s extremely grateful to have met her on “The Challenge.”

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

