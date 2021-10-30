‘The Challenge’ Veteran Posts Tribute After Mother’s Death

Stars of “The Challenge” shared their well-wishes and prayers with Nany Gonzalez on October 29, 2021, after the “Spies, Lies and Allies” star wrote that her mother, Carmen Guerra-Ferry, had died. She posted the news on her Facebook page, writing:

“Heaven has received an angel. May you Rest In Peace, Mom. I will continue to make you proud & not a day will go by where I don’t think of you and thank you for the life you gave me. The strongest woman I know, my mother. Carmen Guerra-Ferry.” She also later posted the news on Instagram, adding, “She was loved by so many and I pray to be half the woman she was.”

The “Challenge” veteran did not provide more information about her mother’s cause of death but the comments on her post and on her latest Facebook post were flooded with condolences and well-wishes. Nany’s post came a day after she was pictured alongside many of her “Spies, Lies and Allies” castmates in Amsterdam to film the season’s reunion.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Nany’s Co-Stars & Fans Expressed Their Sadness & Support to the Reality Star During This Difficult Time

One of Nany’s close friends on “The Challenge,” Marie Roda, wrote, “Truly one of my favorite people to have crossed paths with in this world. How lucky I am to have met her and see firsthand what made you the strong, beautiful, compassionate person you are today. I’m thinking of you and sending love to the entire family. Stay strong – you know shed expect it. I love you so much.”

Another of her co-stars and close friends from the show, Jenna Compono, commented, “Oh my heart, I’m so sorry sending you and your family prayers loves and hugs. love you.” One of “The Challenge” producers, Skye Topic, wrote, “Love you – been thinking of you all day.” Trey Weatherholtz, who appeared on a couple of seasons of the show, wrote:

Nany, I lived through this exact thing two years ago. I get it. I want to give you your space to grieve but also extend an ear if needed to talk about moms, loss, or anything else you’d like. You don’t have to use it – I just remember people reaching out to me and the idea of not feeling alone only came from other people with a similar experience. Love you girl. Stay strong. Thinking of you.

Tori Deal commented, “This is heartbreaking. You’re so strong Nany. I’m so Happy Kaycee is there to be with you right now and always. I love you both so much. Take all the time in the world that you need to heal.”

Kaycee Clark wrote, “I am so grateful that I was able to meet her such a kind, strong and beautiful soul she was sooo proud of you and loved you so much baby. You are literally your mothers daughter R.I.P OG Carmen.”

Nany’s Mother Is Dominican-American & Had Shared Snaps of Her Mother and Siblings on Social Media

In February 2020, Nany posted that her mother had come to visit her in Florida and she wrote, “Hurricane Carmen came to visit me in South Florida. I love you so much Ma.” Among the comments, she said her mom looked great, “not bad for 60,” she joked.

Nany previously spoke about her family on “The Real World: Las Vegas,” revealing that she grew up with four sisters. In 2019, she wrote that she was an aunt from the age of nine and now has four nieces and two nephews, then added that she also became a great aunt.

READ NEXT: Johnny Bananas Says ‘The Challenge’ Is Headed in a ‘Concerning Direction’