The Challenge Veteran Was ‘Packing’ & Wanted to Leave Double Agents, Costar Says

The Challenge: Double Agents is entering its final stretch of episodes before the highly anticipated finale but it appears as though one veteran competitor was ready to leave the show during the last episode, “Never Say Never Again,” which aired on March 24. Warning: This article contains spoilers for the 15th episode of The Challenge: Double Agents which aired on March 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

According to some stars on the show who appeared on The Challenge Aftermath, Nany Gonzalez was ready to quit the season and was so set on leaving that she packed her bags. While some of the cast members were speaking with host Devyn Simone about the deliberations in the house, Aneesa Ferreira said, “Nany said the day before, she was like ‘I just don’t wanna do this anymore, I wanna go home, I wish I had the balls to just vote myself in.’ And I was like, ‘please do it then like why are you gonna let me go?'”

Kyle Christie said Nany “obviously changed her mind, Aneesa, that’s what she does.” Aneesa replied, “I know, and she was packing all her s***.” Kyle said, “You click your fingers and Nany just changes her mind about everything.” Aneesa said:

I love her but it’s so frustrating cause I know if that were me and I really didn’t wanna be there, I would give it to my friend and be like, you know what, I’ll let you go.

Kyle & Fessy Spoke About Their Difficulties With Having Nany as a Partner

During the aftermath show, Fessy Shafaat spoke about how Nany revealed in her confessionals that she wasn’t happy with him as a partner. He said the daily challenge came down to the run after the skydive to get to the puzzle and he was expecting Nany to perform well but she was taking a lot of breaks.

He said, “I was trying to coach her through it, you know I wasn’t yelling at her, I was like ‘come on, Nany, you got this.’ I think she got frustrated, she said she didn’t like when her partner talks to her, she just wants to work.” Fessy explained that although he’s very competitive, he’s an encouraging partner who doesn’t belittle his teammate and said Aneesa could vouch for that.

Kyle agreed with Fessy that he wasn’t sure how she was feeling with him as a partner as well. He said he wasn’t even aware that she didn’t want to be partnered up with him. Kyle said, “I feel like it’s news to us about how Nany feels cause she talked so much s*** about you Fessy to me.”

Aneesa explained that she thought Nany didn’t want to offend anyone by telling them she didn’t want to be paired up with them while Kyle simply said, “Nany doesn’t know what she wants.”

Nany Is on Her 10th Season of the Show & Is Still Looking for Her 1st ‘Challenge’ Win

Nany made her reality TV debut on The Real World: Las Vegas in 2011 in the same season as Leroy Garrett and then made the jump to The Challenge, where she’s so far appeared on 10 seasons of the show, including Double Agents.

In her many seasons on the show, the New York native has only made one final, Free Agents. She’s also been in 13 eliminations during her time on the show and won four of them, with her latest win coming on Double Agents against Gabby Allen.

Nany faced Gabby two episodes ago in Ring of Spies and won, earning her gold skull and a place in the final challenge. After her win, she chose to leave her partner Kyle and pair up with Fessy. However, Nany and Fessy haven’t been able to work well together yet as the two were disqualified in last week’s challenge and did not win this week’s mission either.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

