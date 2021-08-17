Nany Gonzalez Called Out for Comments About Co-Star: ‘Lies Lies Lies’

During the premiere episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies,” fans saw Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark kissing and appearing very close, two seasons after they first met on “Total Madness” and shared a connection. For fans who don’t follow the two on social media and haven’t seen their posts together recently, the apparent relationship between the two on season 37 may have come as a surprise.

Devyn Simone dug into Nany and Kaycee’s relationship a bit more on “The Challenge Aftermath,” which dropped just after the premiere episode on August 11. Devyn asked Nany how everything started between the two and Nany replied, “Kaycee and I have always been really good friends.” She said they’ve always worked together in the game but their new romance started “right before we left to film, really, if I’m being honest.”

Devyn asked what changed after having a friendship for so long and Nany said, “We were both in relationships, so we got out of relationships.” Nany said the feelings were always there but, “we were in relationships, the timing wasn’t right obviously.” She said things now are “great” between the two.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Tayler Replied to the Clip That Was Shared on Instagram & Said It Wasn’t Respectful

Tayler had something to say to a clip of the interview that was shared on Instagram and wrote in the comments, “Let’s be very clear about something. NOTHING was done respectfully and things were not started once they were ‘single.’ LIES LIES LIES. One person only became available because they disrespected their relationship for the other person. Tell the truth now yall or I will.”

Tayler took issue with Nany saying that the relationship between the co-stars only began once the two relationships ended and said that Kaycee’s relationship only ended because of her actions with Nany.

Tayler also replied to a fan who accused her of being bitter and wrote, “Demanding respect and honesty is not being bitter. I would think you could at least expect that from 30+ year olds but I guess accountability isn’t a thing.”

Tayler Previously Said She & Kaycee Split Up Over Texts Exchanged Between Kaycee & Nany

Tayler and Kaycee broke up in mid-March before Kaycee left to film “Spies, Lies and Allies” but Tayler only began speaking about the split publicly in July after videos and photos of Nany and Kaycee together began circulating online. On July 14, the trailer for the 37th season of the show was released and it featured clips of Nany and Kaycee kissing during the season.

Tayler then took to social media to say that Kaycee had frequently told her that she didn’t have to worry about Nany when the couple was still together. She added, “fun fact: Kaycee and I broke up because I discovered disgustingly inappropriate text messages between her and that woman while we were STILL together dating all the way back to December in April.”

She said Kaycee had shown her a lack of respect and said the way she’d been treated was “utterly disgusting.” Tayler wrote, “If you were that unhappy you should’ve let me go the first time I wanted to leave you after you f***** up.”

READ NEXT: The Challenge Champ Slams Costar: ‘Bottom Dwelling Trash Bag’