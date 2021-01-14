One ‘Challenge’ Star Revealed the Heartbreaking Reason They Left the Show

During Wednesday night’s episode of The Challenge: Double Agents, host TJ Lavin made a shocking announcement to the cast early on the episode and said one of the competitors would be leaving the game. Note: This article contains spoilers for the fifth episode of Double Agents which aired on Wednesday, January 13, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Right before the daily challenge in Iceland, TJ announced that one of the competitors would be leaving the game. Survivor winner and exciting Challenge rookie Natalie Anderson, who won her gold skull in the first elimination of the season, was the player leaving the game. In her confessional, Natalie said she had to leave for personal reasons but did not elaborate: “I have a personal matter that requires me to leave the game. I have to deal with something, and it sucks that I have to step out because all I want to do is compete. It’s breaking my heart to leave.”

In an exclusive interview with Us Magazine, 34-year-old Natalie opened up about the heartbreaking reason she had to leave the competition so early. She told the outlet that she found out she was pregnant and then suffered a miscarriage once she got back home.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Natalie Found Out She Was Pregnant During Filming After Joking About It With Her Sister

Natalie, who’s been in a relationship with her boyfriend Devin Perez for over a year, told the outlet she was on FaceTime with her twin sister Nadiya Anderson and told her her period was late. She joked, “Maybe we’ll get pregnant, and we’ll have babies together when I get back!” She said she was only joking but production decided to get her a pregnancy test anyway. She told Us Magazine when the test came back positive, she had trouble wrapping her mind around it:

I’m this different person when I’m on these shows — like, there’s nothing that’s gonna stop me from getting what I want or trying to get what I want. So it was like this weird wave of happiness, shock, surprise, disappointment. I didn’t even process what I was actually feeling. I was just like, ‘How am I pregnant? I want to win this money!’ I love my boyfriend, but he’s not here. It was just the most awkward way to find out you’re pregnant, because it could have been an amazing feeling, but I didn’t have the opportunity to feel like that because I was just so confused and torn about having to leave the game, but also was super excited and happy.

She said when she finally got back to the States from Iceland, she began embracing the journey and found out she was eight weeks along. She said she was very healthy and continued training with pregnancy-safe workouts. She said she was then devastated to suffer a miscarriage a week later.

“It was really difficult because I had just kind of come to peace with leaving the game and saying goodbye to the competition of the challenge, which I love, came back home and changed my mindset into this new journey,” she told Us. “And that was then taken away from me. It was hard for me.”

Fans Were Devastated Seeing Natalie Leave ‘The Challenge’ After She Performed Well in the First Episodes

There was a lot of hype surrounding Natalie when she came onto The Challenge as a rookie after winning Survivor, especially after she won her gold skull in the first episode, so fans were understandably upset when she went home early. Natalie also explained to Us how difficult it was to leave: “For me, the money was basically in my pocket, the check was already written. This money was mine and there was nobody who was gonna come get my skull for me. I was literally just waiting for the final to get there, so I could just cross everybody else and take the money.”

One fan said, “Natalie leaving made me so sad :(” Another added, “Damn hearing what happened with Natalie and why she left. So sad. I hope she’s recovering. The people want her back next season!”

Natalie this is heartbreaking to hear what you went through & massive props for sharing this. It doesn’t always gets talked about and can mean a lot to families who have gone through similar situations. I hope you are ok @NatalieeAnd #TheChallenge36 #TheChallenge https://t.co/JRwBEDoK5S — Henry L DiMaria (@HenryLDiMaria) January 14, 2021

One fan wrote, “everyone better have known that natalie was gonna kill them in a final and she was untouchable.” Another added, “I hope Natalie gets another shot.” One Challenge fan wrote, “We barely got to know Natalie. It’s too bad she had to go home so soon.”

They really gotta start making them take pregnancy tests before coming on the show. First Melissa, now Natalie. #TheChallenge36 https://t.co/TQtqRHB98F — DiziDeemiyy🧸 (@SweetDee85) January 14, 2021

READ NEXT: ‘The Challenge’ Legend Slams Castmate, Shares Private Messages