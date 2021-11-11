Nelson Thomas Discusses Incident That Led to Ashley Mitchell DQ

Social media was flooded with speculation about why Ashley Mitchell was disqualified from “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” during this week’s episode and both Ashley and MTV have remained silent on the rule break that led to her removal. In an Instagram Live after the episode aired, Nelson Thomas shed some light on what happened the morning after the club night.

He confirmed that the reason TJ Lavin sent Ashley home was because of an altercation with Josh Martinez. “Her and Josh got into it really, really bad and Ashley, unfortunately, said some really terrible things that you should never say to anybody, no matter who the person is or what they got going on in their life,” he explained.

There’s been some speculation from spoiler accounts about what was said but Nelson explained that although he was there when it happened, he didn’t want to go into detail about it. “Unfortunately, she crossed the line” but said he didn’t want to discuss it more “because I know that’s not who Ashley is, she’s a good friend of mine and a good person.”

I know she regrets everything that happened that night and I know she was very apologetic to Josh but you know, hopefully she learned her lesson.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Nelson Said the Morning After the Club Night, Ashley & Josh Exchanged Words & Ashley Threw a Cup

Nelson also explained that all the cast were shocked when they went into nominations and Ashley wasn’t there. “Like I said, Ashley and Josh were exchanging words and Ashley took it way too far. Way too far.”

Nelson said everyone makes mistakes and explained that Ashley was still “a little intoxicated” when she woke up. “She woke up drunk and you know Amanda [Garcia] brought her downstairs, which was hilarious.” He laughed that Amanda should have probably left Ashley in bed. “That’s what happened, that’s why Ashley ended up leaving because she lost it that morning.” He added:

She was a little intoxicated, her and Josh exchanged words, she threw her cup down and she kind of like, put people in harm’s way and they didn’t like that. And what I mean by people in harm’s way is she threw the cup down, it was right next to us, so production saw that, production saw the way she was talking to Josh and in this house we can’t be physical, we have to use our words, well she took it a little too far.

Ashley Briefly Addressed Her DQ on Her Social Media & A Couple of Her Co-Stars Replied

After the episode aired, Ashley wrote a short statement on Twitter, first sharing, “Rules are rules and I respect @mtv and TJs call. The best apology is changed behavior. See you next time @challenge.”

She later added, “I just want to thank everyone [who’s] stuck with me [throughout] this all. Everyone knows I’m only mad at myself and it has been so hard to shake off the depression and anxiety since getting home. I have been taking anger management and reflecting alot. I love you yall so much.”

Ashley’s friend Amanda showed her support by tweeting, “Love you Ashley,” while eliminated rookie Corey Lay simply wrote a heart emoji. “All Stars” season one star Jemmye Carroll replied to Ashley’s first comment and told her, “You’re a better person than me sis bc I would NOT respect the bullshit! Keep your head up always.”mtv

READ NEXT: Johnny Bananas Says ‘The Challenge’ Is Headed in a ‘Concerning Direction’