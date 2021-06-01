‘The Challenge’ Finalist Is Slammed by Reality TV Star: ‘Worst Ex’

Reality TV star Angela Babicz, who appeared on “Bad Girls Club” and a season of “The Challenge,” recently called out her ex, “Challenge” star Nelson Thomas, for being her “worst ex.” Nelson and Angela dated for a few years on and off after first getting together on “Ex on the Beach” in 2018 until their split in March 2020.

Angela and Nelson broke up and got back together several times since they first began dating but they haven’t reunited since their split in the spring of 2020 and have thrown some social media jabs at each other since then. Angela was the latest to do so during a Q&A session on Instagram when a fan asked her for a picture of her “worst ex.”

In response to the question, Angela shared a photo of herself and Nelson in matching blue tracksuits and hid his face with the Q&A box. Here is the photo:

Angela Appeared on a Season of ‘The Challenge’ & Was Tied to Johnny Bananas But Later Dated Nelson

Angela’s original reality TV show was “Bad Girls Club: Twisted Sisters,” after which she joined the cast of “The Challenge: Final Reckoning” with partner Faith Stowers. Nelson was on that season as well, but Angela was tied with Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio throughout her time on the show. Although the two were accused of hooking up solely to benefit their game, Bananas later said:

[Angela and I] were in very similar positions — we were both ostracized by the house. So that alone, not being part of the ‘cool kids’ crowd, it kind of almost just came together just on that and the amount of time we spent together.

After “Final Reckoning,” Angela and Nelson both appeared on “Ex on the Beach 2” and fell for each other, eventually continuing their relationship after the show. However, by the time the reunion aired, Angela revealed that they had broken up amid accusations of Nelson’s infidelity, MTV reported at the time.

The on-and-off couple then appeared on “Dr. Phil” in 2019 and Angela accused Nelson of having “toxic” traits in their relationship and said they broke up at least 20 times. However, after the show, the two moved in together and continued their relationship until March 2020, when they called it quits again, seemingly for good.

Angela Recently Tweeted That ‘The Challenge’ Has Become ‘Unrecognizable’ & Criticized the Show’s Changes

Despite not appearing on the show since “Final Reckoning,” Angela has continued to write about the competition reality TV show on social media and recently accused it of being “unrecognizable.” Halfway through the spinoff season of “The Challenge: All Stars,” Angela said the main show “has become unrecognizable but y’all aren’t ready for that conversation.”

She explained that the “All Stars” format was “superior” and criticized the focus on the main shows on competition and “cinematic special effects” rather than drama. Angela continued, “And I won’t even get into the casting choices bc what in the hell…”

She said although there are no more “Real World” or “Road Rules” seasons to cast from, casting competitors from other countries wasn’t the way to go in her opinion and suggested MTV pull from “Are You the One?” and “Ex on the Beach.”

