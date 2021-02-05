Rumored Cast List Revealed for ‘The Challenge’ OG Season

It looks like it’s happening! According to a rumored cast list, longtime fans of The Challenge may see some old school fan favorites on their screens later this year!

The “Challenge Godfather,” Mark Long, revealed last year that he had inked a deal with Bunim/Murray Productions, the producers responsible for the long-running franchise, to film a season featuring OGs.

“I am thrilled to announce my formal partnership with Bunim/Murray Productions,” Long said via Us Weekly. “They have been like family to me since the mid-1990s when the original Road Rules premiered. Our history alone and the huge success that BMP has in the reality competition space was the perfect formula to bring the #WeWantOGs project to life. I think during these trying times that the audience is looking for something fun, nostalgic and familiar. This project has all of that and more.”

“I’m excited to develop the concept with BMP and see where it lands,” he continued. “I do know this: The timing is perfect for it. The OG reality cast members I’ve reached out to are ready for it. Most importantly, the reality fans are chomping at the bit for it. I am thrilled with the partnership and ready to hit this thing out of the park.”

And now, a rumored cast list is brought to us by “PinkRose” on Vevmo. According to PinkRose, who has a history of getting things right, the cast started the quarantine process in Texas on January 22. The season will be taking place in Argentina, according to PinkRose.

It appears that a cast of 22 players is preparing to film the show. There are also five alternates on the scene as well to replace anyone that is pulled due to COVID-19 or other factors.

* It is important to note that MTV has not released an official cast list nor has it announced the season. This is just a rumored cast list.

Rumored Male Challengers

Here are the 11 rumored male competitors for The Challenge OG season.

*Darrell is currently featured on this season, Double Agents. His championship record is stated as four because we do not know if he wins this season.

1. Ace Amerson — 4 Challenge appearances, 0 Championship Wins

2. Alton Williams — 4 Challenge appearances, 1 Championship Win

3. Darrell Taylor — 9 Challenge appearances, 4 Championship Wins (Currently on Double Agents)

4. Derrick Kosinski — 10 Challenge appearances, 3 Championship Wins

5. Eric “Big Easy” Banks — 6 Challenge appearances, 0 Championship Wins

6. Laterrian Wallace — 3 Challenge appearances, 0 Championship Win

7. Mark Long — 6 Challenge appearances, 2 Championship Wins

8. Nehemiah Clark — 4 Challenge appearances, 1 Championship Win

9. Syrus Yarbrough — 5 Challenge appearances, 1 Championship Win

10. Teck Holmes — 1 Challenge appearances, 0 Championship Wins

11. Yes Duffy — 3 Challenge appearances, 1 Championship Wins

According to PinkRose, Challenge Legend Abram Boise was a part of the cast, however he was pulled from the show. It’s unclear why.

Rumored Female Challengers

Here are the 11 rumored female competitors for The Challenge OG season.

*Aneesa is currently featured on this season, Double Agents. Her championship record is stated as zero because we do not know if she wins this season.

1. Aneesa Ferreira — 14 Challenge seasons, 0 Championship Wins (Currently on Double Agents)

2. Arissa Hill — 1 Challenge seasons, 0 Championship Wins

3. Beth Stolarczyk — 7 Challenge seasons, 0 Championship Wins

4. Jemmye Carroll — 7 Challenge seasons, 0 Championship Wins

5. Jisela Delgado — 3 Challenge seasons, 0 Championship Wins

6. Jonna Mannion — 5 Challenge seasons, 0 Championship Wins

7. Katie Doyle — 9 Challenge seasons, 1 Championship Win

8. Kellyanne Judd — 4 Challenge seasons, 0 Championship Wins

9. Kendal Sheppard — 1 Challenge seasons, 1 Championship Win

10. Ruthie Alcaide — 4 Challenge seasons, 0 Championship Wins

11. Trishelle Cannatella — 4 Challenge seasons, 0 Championship Wins

Rumored Alternate Challengers

Here are the five alternates:

Males:

1. Cohutta Grindstaff — 4 Challenge appearances, 0 Championship Wins

2. Ryan Kehoe — 5 Challenge appearances, 0 Championship Wins

Females:

1. Casey Cooper — 4 Challenge appearances, 0 Championship Wins

2. Heather Cooke — 1 Challenge appearance, 0 Championship Wins

3. Sophia Pasqui — 1 Challenge appearance, 0 Championship Wins

